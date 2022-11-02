Eastview, Eagan girls teams advance to state
The Class 3A, Section 3 boys cross country meet produced this unusual sight: Bloomington Jefferson’s Adam Lueth in the lead pursued by a pack of Rosemount athletes, at times running five wide on the Valleywood Golf Course trail.
The Rosemount pack didn’t catch Lueth, who won by 12.4 seconds, but that wasn’t really the point for the Irish. Their priority was getting the team to the state meet, which they easily accomplished with a team score of 20 points (15 is the best possible).
Rosemount is a frequent state meet qualifier; this will be the ninth time since 2010 the Irish have advanced. They are looking for their first championship and will go into Saturday’s Class 3A meet ranked third in the state. Defending state champion Wayzata is ranked first and Lakeville North, which edged Rosemount by a point at the South Suburban Conference championships, is second.
The Class 3A boys state meet is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Olaf College.
Will Harder, George Edgar, Joe McNeil, Andrew Schultz and Ryan Mulrooney finished second through sixth for the Irish at the Section 3 meet. Harder and Mulrooney were separated by 1.9 seconds at the end of a 5,000-meter race Oct. 27.
Twenty points “is our lowest score for a section meet,” Rosemount coach Chris Harder said. “It’s the lowest score I’ve seen by anybody in our section. They ran a really good race, great execution, and it looked like they had another gear left.”
Jefferson’s Lueth took first in 15 minutes, 31.6 seconds and also led his team to second place and a state meet berth. Will Harder led the Rosemount pack in 15:44.0.
On a different day, under different circumstances, one or more runners in the Rosemount pack might have tried to chase down Lueth. But team goals came first.
“We got a little frisky early,” Chris Harder said. “(Lueth) is a good runner but we just wanted to come out of this race healthy, so there was no need to go. If he was still in range at the end they could go get him, and if he wasn’t, just leave it be. Our team goals have to take precedence over individual stuff. I was pleased that we came in and ran together.”
The Irish, who won their invitational meet in early September as well as the Rochester Mayo Invitational, have a team strong enough this season that it could try to peak at the state meet instead of the section meet.
“We’ve been training pretty hard,” Chris Harder said. “And this is a tough course to run. It’s pretty hilly when you go though holes one and two (on the golf course), and we go through there twice. But that’s the advantage of having a team like this, where they work together, stay together and care about each other.”
Two Burnsville runners qualified individually for the state meet. Ninth-grader Lliam Merrel placed ninth and junior Quinn Hess finished 13th. Also advancing was Eastview sophomore Ben Buckley, who finished 12th.
Section 3 girls
Section 3 girls team favorites Eastview and Eagan came through at Valleywood, taking first and second and qualifying for the state meet. The Class 3A girls race is the first of the day at Saturday’s state meet and is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
Eastview returns to the state meet after finishing 11th in Class 3A in 2021, which was the first year of a three-class state meet. Lightning teams qualified for state in 2008, 2014 and 2015 during the two-class era. The Lightning are ranked 12th in Class 3A this season.
Eagan finished eighth in the 2021 state meet and will send its team to state for the seventh time overall.
Eastview’s pack mentality served the Lightning well at the Section 3 meet. Two Eagan runners finished before the first Eastview runner crossed the line, but Eastview athletes were sixth, eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th. That gave the Lightning a seven-point advantage over Eagan, whose top three runners finished third, fourth and seventh but whose other counting runners were 15th and 22nd.
Eagan came in 10 points ahead of third-place Bloomington Jefferson to earn its place at state.
Jefferson senior Megan Lee wasn’t challenged on her way to the Section 3 individual championship. She finished in 17:42.5, almost 70 seconds ahead of runner-up Linnea Ronning of Hastings.
Eagan’s Norah Sjerven (18:55.4) and Lilah Bartels (19:08.9) were third and fourth, followed by Burnsville ninth-grader Carley LaMotte, who ran 19:20.5 to qualify for state for the first time.
Eastview senior Sonja Olson was sixth in 19:34.0. Lightning runners Hadley Knight, Gracie Puit, Emily Percival and Kienna Loberg were eighth through 11th.
Rosemount junior Lily Peterson is an individual state qualifier after finishing 16th in the Section 3 meet.
Wayzata, which was second in the 2021 state meet, goes into this week’s championships ranked first in Class 3A. Top-ranked teams from the South Suburban Conference are league champion Prior Lake (fourth) and Farmington (sixth). Wayzata senior Abbey Nechanicky carries the No. 1 individual ranking into the Class 3A state meet.
Class 3A, Section 3
BOYS TEAM SCORES
Rosemount 20 (state qualifier), Bloomington Jefferson 48 (state qualifier), East Ridge 96, Burnsville 127, Eagan 149, Eastview 164, Apple Valley 166, Park of Cottage Grove 171, Hastings 242.
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Rosemount
2. Will Harder, 15:44.0; 3. George Edgar, 15:44.1; 4. Joe McNeil, 15:45.0; 5. Andrew Schultz, 15:45.2; 6. Ryan Mulrooney, 15:45.9; 11. Austin Beaudette, 16:45.1; 18. Patrick Grunklee, 16:47.4.
Bloomington Jefferson
1. Adam Lueth, 15:31.6; 8. Zach Tapajna, 16:14.4; 10. Ian Klein, 16:30.5; 14. Patrick Altstatt, 16:45.6; 15. Alexander Altstatt, 16:46.2; 19. Miles Bassett, 16:53.1; 22. Owen Woods, 17:09.6.
Others
7. Nathan Schultz, East Ridge, 16:10.4; 9. Lliam Merrel, Burnsville, 16:29.6; 12. Ben Buckley, Eastview, 16:45.4; 13. Quinn Hess, Burnsville, 16:45.5; 16. Aaron Devine, East Ridge, 16:46.4; 17. Tyler Mestery, East Ridge, 16:47.3.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
Eastview 44 (state qualifier), Eagan 51 (state qualifier), Bloomington Jefferson 61, Rosemount 105, Hastings 148, Burnsville 160, Apple Valley 196, East Ridge 203.
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Eastview
6. Sonja Olson, 19:34.0; 8. Hadley Knight, 19:52.4; 9. Gracie Puit, 20:01.0; 10. Emily Percival, 20:04.4; 11. Kienna Loberg, 20:12.2; 14. Grace Chambers, 20:16.3; 29. Natalie Wees, 21:18.7.
Eagan
3. Norah Sjerven, 18:55.4; 4. Lilah Bartels, 19:08.9; 7. Lauren Boerger, 19:34.3; 15. Lauren Jordahl, 20:16.9; 22. Marissa Schumacher, 20:57.2; 30. Grace Ho, 21:25.1; 31. Danica Kellogg, 21:32.8.
Others
1. Megan Lee, Bloomington Jefferson, 17:42.5; 2. Linnea Ronning, Hastings, 18:52.1; 5. Carley LaMotte, Burnsville, 19:20.5; 12. Caroline Hemann, Bloomington Jefferson, 20:14.2; 13. Avery Rich, Bloomington Jefferson, 20:15.4; 16. Lily Peterson, Rosemount, 20:28.2.
