Rosemount, on a roll, wants to return to ‘the Bank’

Girls soccer team has outscored last 11 opponents 51-0
Two Rosemount teams have played in the state girls soccer tournament at U.S. Bank Stadium. When the 2020 state tournament was canceled because of the pandemic, nobody understood what had been lost more than the current Irish players.
Want to see an Irish player’s face light up? Mention the 2019 state Class AA tournament at what is affectionately called “the Bank.” Rosemount didn’t even win the championship – the Irish took the third-place trophy – but the memories are indelible.
“That was the coolest memory of my whole high school experience,” said midfielder Taylor Heimerl, who played at state as a ninth-grader and recalls the noisy student sections that accompanied the teams to downtown Minneapolis.
“It’s probably one of the most electric feelings you can have in high school sports,” said senior defender Joey Edgar, one of Rosemount’s captains.
Rosemount hasn’t clinched its return trip to the big stadium yet, but the Irish are close enough to taste it. They will play Elk River in the Class 3A quarterfinals (soccer expanded to three classes this season) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Eden Prairie High School, with the winner advancing to the semifinals Thursday, Nov. 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Third-seeded Rosemount is 18-1. Elk River’s record, a respectable 11-5-3, is still eighth among the eight qualifiers in what looks to be an especially strong Class 3A girls bracket. Rosemount coach Gretchen Stramel is taking no chances.
“We have not seen (the Elks) in the regular season and we don’t have many like opponents at all,” Stramel said. “If you look at their scores, they were in every game. They were never blown out. And they’re going to play like they have nothing to lose. The expectations are there for the higher seed.”
If none of the higher seeds are upset in the quarterfinals, Rosemount and No. 2 seed Centennial would meet in the state semifinals. That detail didn’t escape Edgar’s attention. Centennial defeated Rosemount 2-1 in the 2019 state semifinals.
“Two years ago our semifinal game didn’t go the way we wanted, so just being able to go back and have a chance again and even potentially play the same team, that’s big for us,” Edgar said. “We all want that revenge. We feel like we’ve been working two years for this.”
Rosemount, which tied Lakeville North for the South Suburban Conference championship this year, has a roster that gives the Irish some distinct advantages. For one, it’s a veteran group. Five juniors and three seniors played in the state tournament two years ago. Unlike many high school programs where players disperse to various club teams in the spring and summer, nine of Rosemount’s juniors played for the same Minnesota Thunder Academy squad.
Asked what made the team successful this fall, Stramel said “It’s about playing together as a team and knowing roles. The roles they have on the summer teams they play for are going to be different than the high school because the high school game is different. It’s far more physical than a lot of the club stuff.
“We play a different formation in the high school season. Some of them are defenders (on their club teams) and I have them at center mid. Some are forwards and they normally play outside mid.”
Heimerl agreed that adaptability has been a Rosemount strength. “We have a lot of well-rounded athletes and we’re coachable,” she said. “Our chemistry as a team, on and off the field, has been really good.”
The Irish won their first seven games before losing at home to Lakeville North 4-2 in midseason. That didn’t deter them. Two days later they played at White Bear Lake, at the time ranked in the top 10 in Class 3A, and dominated in a 3-0 victory. Rosemount has won 11 in a row since the loss to North, outscoring opponents 51-0.
“We definitely don’t take losses lightly,” said Heimerl, Rosemount’s leading scorer with 14 goals and 18 assists. “We were mad the next day (after losing to Lakeville North) and we were going to play White Bear Lake the following day. Our mindset was, there’s going to be nothing worse, nothing scarier, than playing a Rosemount team that’s coming off a loss. We played really well against White Bear Lake. We were very hungry.”
Rosemount is loaded with offensive skill. Heimerl is as much a playmaker as she is a scorer, and the same can be said of junior midfielder Rilyn Rintoul (10 goals, 10 assists). Ava Grate, who scored the only goal in Rosemount’s 1-0 victory over Eagan in the Section 3 final, has scored 13 times. Jessica Oliver has 12 goals and Shay Payne has 11.
Captains Edgar, Ashley Herold and Nora Garrett head up a defense that has had a clean sheet in 17 of 19 games. Junior goalkeeper Jordan Hecht has a .922 save percentage and 17 shutouts.
Coaches always are trying to maximize their athletes’ talent, but Stramel said the Irish did a good job of maintaining their mental edge during the regular season, particularly in games where the opponent appeared to be overmatched.
“It’s really important that we’re playing and practicing with intensity because some of our last games weren’t as competitive as you’d like going into state tournament play,” the coach said. “The girls have to re-create that atmosphere for one another. It becomes a mental game to put together 80 minutes. You’re also able to play a lot deeper bench. We have a roster of 21 girls; you’re putting 21 girls on the field in some of those games.”
This season is the first time Rosemount’s girls and boys soccer teams qualified for the state tournament in the same year. The girls reveled in the boys team’s surprise run to the Section 3 championship and would like nothing better than for both teams to play at U.S. Bank Stadium. Rosemount’s boys played a Class 3A quarterfinal game against Edina on Wednesday night.
Edgar said she hopes the boys team gets to experience what the girls team did at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019.
“Just that feeling, remembering how it was two years ago and how much fun it was,” Edgar said. “It’s motivating, knowing we’re just one game away from it.”
