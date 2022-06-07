New format gives Class 3A athletes a day off between prelims and finals
A re-formatted state high school track and field meet debuts this weekend at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
This is the first year of the expansion to three classes for track and field, and with it comes a change in scheduling. The event has been stretched to three days from the traditional two, and the largest enrollment class (now Class 3A) will have a one-day break between its preliminaries and finals.
All 10 South Suburban Conference high schools are in Class 3A for track and field. Class 3A preliminaries are 9 a.m. Thursday, with finals at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Rosemount won the Class 2A boys and girls team championships in 2021 and are contenders again this year after sweeping the South Suburban Conference and Section 3 titles.
Several local athletes are returning to the meet as state champions. Rosemount senior Ava Cinnamo won the girls Class 2A 100- and 300-meter hurdles races last year. She has qualified in each this year, and also will compete in long jump and triple jump (Cinnamo set a Minnesota girls high school record of 41 feet, 6 inches in the triple jump in May).
Burnsville senior Zoie Dundon won a state championship in the girls 800 last year and is the top seed in the event this year. Also back for a shot at another state gold medal is Rosemount junior Jordan Hecht, who won the Class AA girls discus in 2021.
Farmington senior Ramy Ayoub finished second in the 400 in the Class 2A meet last season and has the fastest seed time in the event this season. The University of Minnesota recruit also is one of the favorites in the 800 and will have to battle several familiar runners from the South Suburban Conference – including Apple Valley senior Abdikafi Khalif, who comes in with the best seed time.
Lakeville North has two state qualifiers in the boys 1,600 meters, juniors Andrew Casey and Bryce Stachewicz. Both runners also are on a North 4x400 relay team that has the second-fastest seed time in the event.
Rosemount finished six points ahead of Hopkins at the 2021 Class AA state boys meet and Farmington took third. On the girls side, team looking to dethrone the Irish include Lake Conference powers Minnetonka and Edina. Edina’s top athlete is Maddie Dahlien, who won the 100, 200 and 400 at last year’s Class 2A meet and has qualified in each for this year’s state meet. Dahlien and Rosemount’s Cinnamo also are the top two seeds in the Class 3A girls long jump.
Following are results from last week’s Section 1 and Section 3 meet in Class 3A:
Class 3A, Section 1
Boys team scores
Owatonna 198.5, Rochester Mayo 155, Lakeville South 143.5, Lakeville North 104, Rochester Century 100.5, Farmington 87, Northfield 82.5, Rochester John Marshall 40.
Local qualifiers for state
100 meters – Jonathan Shrum, Farmington, third, 10.99 seconds.
400 – Ramy Ayoub, Farmington, first, 48.05; Jack Kocher, Lakeville North, second, 49.86.
800 – Ayoub, first, 1 minute, 56.70 seconds.
1,600 – Andrew Casey, Lakeville North, first, 4:16.77; Bryce Stachewicz, Lakeville North, second, 4:18.69; Matthew Whittaker, Lakeville South, third, 4:20.90.
3,200 – Casey, first, 9:24.96; Whittaker, second, 9:25.77.
300 hurdles – Benjamin Mosser, Lakeville South, 39.33.
4x100 relay – Lakeville South (Camden Dean, Reece Volk, Connor Cade, Carson Hansen), first, 42.56 (section record).
4x200 relay – Farmington (Shrum, Rodrick Finley, Jakob Coccarelli, Ayoub), third, 1:29.05.
4x400 relay – Lakeville North (Kocher, Stachewicz, Blake Licht, Casey), first, 3:22.62.
High jump – Jaden Johnson, Lakeville South, third, 6 feet, 4 inches.
Girls team scores
Lakeville South 192, Farmington 189, Rochester Century 160, Lakeville North 104.5, Owatonna 86.5, Rochester Mayo 85, Northfield 67, Rochester John Marshall 22.
Local qualifiers for state
100 – Lauren Reynolds, Lakeville North, second, 12.88.
200 – Marianah Scott, Farmington, first, 26.13; Deidre Grimm, Lakeville South, second, 26.26.
400 – Scott, second, 58.89.
800 – Lauren Lansing, Farmington, second, 2:18.17.
1,600 – Sophia Venning, Farmington, first, 5:17.37; Avery Heinz, Lakeville South, second, 5:19.94.
3,200 – Savanna Varbanov, Lakeville North, second, 11:22.88.
100 hurdles – Sylvia Stephenson, Lakeville South, second, 16.19.
300 hurdles – Grimm, second, 45.34.
4x200 relay – Lakeville South (Alexa Drew, Lidia Castro, Ella Erickson, Grimm), second, 1:45.00.
4x400 relay – Farmington (Ava Sullivan, Lansing, Vanessa Oguamanam, Scott), first, 3:59.92.
4x800 relay – Farmington (Sullivan, Mariah Fenske, Emily Reid, Lansing), second, 9:51.40.
High jump – Stephenson, first, 5-4; Jada Mitchell, Lakeville South, second, 5-3.
Discus – Brenna Akason, Lakeville North, second, 124-9.
Pole vault – Izzy Anderson, Farmington, second, 9-6.
Shot put – Whitley Ronn, Lakeville North, second, 37-2.75.
Class 3A, Section 3
Boys team scores
Rosemount 279.5, Hastings 104, East Ridge 103.5, Eagan 103, Apple Valley 94, Park of Cottage Grove 75, Burnsville 73.5, Eastview 58.5.
Local qualifiers for state
100 meters – Christian Belt, Burnsville, second, 10.82 seconds.
200 – Dwyne Smith Jr., Apple Valley, second, 22.13.
400 – Smith, first, 49.39; Christopher Greaves, Apple Valley, second, 51.55.
800 – Abdikafi Khalif, Apple Valley, first, 1 minute, 55.36 seconds; Thomas Dundon, Burnsville, second, 1:56.21.
3,200 – Joe McNeil, Rosemount, 9:31.93.
110 hurdles – Grantham Green, Rosemount, first, 15.09; Maki Whelan, Rosemount, second, 15.57.
300 hurdles – Green, first, 39.33; Leyton Simmering, Rosemount, second, 41.26.
4x100 relay – Rosemount, first, 42.69; Eagan, second, 43.31.
4x200 relay – Rosemount (Whelan, Jackson Ganser, Simmering, Miles Townsend), first, 1:29.50; Eagan (Ethan Brockberg, Charlie Specht, Derek Dorsey, Blake Koenen), second, 1:29.81.
4x400 relay – Apple Valley (Smith, Greaves, Mohamed Hirsi, Khalif), first, 3:25.45; Rosemount (Kade Gilbertson, Ryan Mulrooney, Ganser, Green), second, 3:29.38.
4x800 relay – Rosemount (McNeil, Will Harder, Micah Beise, Mulrooney), first, 8:14.25; Apple Valley (Aaron Connors, Hirsi, Trevor Cloutier, Khalif), second, 8:14.72.
Pole vault – Noah Rodenwald, Rosemount, second, 11 feet, 6 inches.
Long jump – Kenji Scales, Eastview, first, 21-7.25; Belt, second, 20-11.5.
Shot put – Hayden Bills, Rosemount, first, 57-5.25; Weston Ebner, Rosemount, second, 53-1.25.
Discus – Bills, first, 172-11; Samuel Reiland, Rosemount, second, 141-7.
Girls team scores
Rosemount 262, Eagan 211, Eastview 127, East Ridge 110, Hastings 54, Park of Cottage
Grove 49, Burnsville 42, Apple Valley 38.
Local qualifiers for state
100 – Josie Seehafer, Eagan, second, 12.50.
200 – Elizabeth Hallum, Eastview, first, 26.11.
400 – Jenna Johnson, Rosemount, first, 57.17; Hallum, second, 57.75.
800 – Zoie Dundon, Burnsville, first, 2:10.83; Taylor Heimerl, Rosemount, second, 2:17.77.
3,200 – Norah Sjerven, Eagan, second, 11:27.94.
100 hurdles – Ava Cinnamo, Rosemount, first, 14.52; Abigail Williams, Eastview, second, 16.13.
300 hurdles – Ava Cinnamo, first, 45.18; Lauren Rocheford, Eagan, second, 46.40.
4x100 relay – Rosemount, first, 49.87; Eagan, second, 50.31.
4x200 relay – Rosemount (Catelyn Ketterling, Mya Cinnamo, Shay Payne, Johnson), first, 1:44.24.
4x400 relay – Eagan (Seehafer, Ava Ligtenberg, Keira Waldrop, Rina Aschemann), first, 4:00.06.
4x800 relay – Eagan (Kyra Kusnierek, Ligtenberg, Sjerven, Aschemann), first, 9:29.65; Eastview (Natalie Wees, Sonja Olson, Hadley Knight, Jeyasri Venkatasubramani), second, 10:04.15.
High jump – Cassandra Gospodarek, Rosemount, second, 5-1.
Pole vault – Kajsa Thrawl, Eagan, first, 10-0; Hannah Maccarone, Eagan, second, 9-6.
Long jump – Ava Cinnamo, 18-6.25.
Triple jump – Ava Cinnamo, 40-2.75.
Shot put – Jordan Hecht, Rosemount, first, 39-2.5; Ava Webster, Rosemount, second, 38-6.
Discus – Hecht, first, 139-1; Webster, second, 112-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.