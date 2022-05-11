Rosemount, Lakeville South win True Team track section meets

Irish’s Ava Cinnamo breaks state triple jump record
Thanks in part to a record-breaking triple jump by senior Ava Cinnamo, Rosemount’s girls team will have a chance to win a third consecutive state True Team track and field championship.
The Irish won the Class 3A, Section 3 True Team meet Tuesday at Prior Lake High School. Rosemount made it a sweep by winning the boys section championship.
Also advancing are the Lakeville South girls, who won the Class 3A, Section 1 championship Tuesday in their home stadium. The Rosemount teams and South girls advance to the Class 3A True Team finals Friday, May 20, at Stillwater High School. Field events begin at 3:10 p.m., with the first track event at 4.
The rest of the Class 3A True Team field will be finalized by this weekend. Twelve teams in each gender will advance to the finals – eight section winners plus four wild cards that did not win their sections.
The 2022 state meet will be the first time all True Team qualifiers from the same enrollment class will be in the same section at the same time. The 2020 track and field season was canceled because of the pandemic. In 2021, qualifying teams took part in virtual meets at multiple sites, with times and distances compared to determine place-winners.
Rosemount’s girls defeated Wayzata by seven points for the 2021 Class 3A True Team championship. In 2019, the Irish’s margin of victory over Wayzata was 14 points. Wayzata won the 2018 championship with Rosemount placing second.
Section 3
Rosemount out-distanced Prior Lake by almost 160 points at the Section 3 girls finals. Eastview finished third, and Apple Valley and Burnsville were seventh and eighth in the nine-team field.
The Irish’s Ava Cinnamo won four events, including the triple jump with an all-time state record of 41 feet, 6 inches. The previous record of 41-2.25 was set by Allyson Weiss of East Ridge in 2018.
Cinnamo also ran the 100-meter hurdles in 14.84 seconds, took the 300 hurdles in 44.04 and placed first in the 200 dash in 25.60.
Burnsville senior Zoie Dundon won the 1,600 in 5 minutes, 9.1 seconds. Rosemount’s Jenna Johnson was first in the 400 in 58.48, and the Irish’s Taylor Heimerl won the 800 in 2:18.99.
Rosemount junior Jordan Hecht swept the throwing events, winning the shot put with 39-2 and the discus with 142-4. Johnson went 16-4 in the long jump to take another first for Rosemount. Kendall Schulz of Rosemount cleared 8-6 to win the pole vault.
Girls relay winners included Rosemount in the 4x200 (1:47.18) and 4x400 (4:14.18).
On the boys side, Rosemount won the Section 3 team championship by more than 150 points over second-place Prior Lake. Eastview finished fourth, with Apple Valley and Burnsville coming in sixth and seventh.
Maki Whelan was among the Rosemount boys’ event winners, taking the 110 hurdles in 15.72. The Irish’s Grantham Green won the 300 hurdles in 40.04. Burnsville’s Christian Belt was the 100 dash winner in 10,92. Apple Valley sophomore Dwyne Smith Jr. was a double winner, taking the 400 in 48.89 and the 200 in 22.08. Ryan Mulrooney of Rosemount won the 800 in 2:01.40.
Section 3 boys field event winners included Eastview senior Kenji Scales, who took the long jump with 21-1.5. The Lightning’s Isaac Field won the triple jump with 42-2. Weston Ebner of Rosemount threw the shot put 54-1 to take first, while his teammate Hayden Bills won discus with a top throw of 176-7.
Section 1
Lakeville South clipped Farmington by 104 points for the Class 3A, Section 1 girls team championship. South returns to the state finals after finishing fourth in Class 3A in the virtual format last year.
The Cougars won three events on Tuesday. “The team victory, however, was a byproduct of the strength we showed across the board,” coach Andrew Hilliard said. “Our girls had season-best marks in 24 of the 42 individual events and three of the four relays. The girls set 16 personal records and had an impressive 14 all-time top 20 performances” for the South program.
Taking first for Lakeville South were Claire Vukovics in the 3,200 meters (11 minutes, 39.77 seconds), Jada Mitchell in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches) and Whitley Ronn in the shot put (37-10.25).
By finishing second, Farmington will be in consideration for a wild card spot at the Class 3A girls True Team meet. Section winners for the Tigers were Marianah Scott in the 200 dash (26.20 seconds), Lauren Lansing in the 800 (2:19.93) and 1,600 (5:22.59) and Abigail Ryan in the long jump (17-4.5).
Lakeville North placed sixth in the girls team standings. North sophomore Lauren Reynolds sprinted to victory in the 100 in 12.51.
Owatonna won the Section 1 boys team championship and the automatic berth in the Class 3A True Team finals. Lakeville South (second), Farmington (fourth) and Lakeville North (fifth) will be in consideration for wild card berths.
Section winners on the boys side included Farmington’s Ramy Ayoub in the 400 (48.65), Lakeville North’s Andrew Casey in the 800 (1:55.70) and 1,600 (4:23.73), Lakeville South’s Ethan Starfield in the 3,200 (9:48.86) and Lakeville South’s Benjamin Mosser in the 300 hurdles (40.41).
Lakeville South won the 4x100 relay in 42.76. Blake Licht, Casey, Parker Malmgren and Bryce Stachewicz of Lakeville North were first in the 4x400 relay in 3:24.21. Matthew Hendricks, Ethan Kimmel, Nicholas Angell and Stachewicz of North were the 4x800 winners in 8:17.77.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.