Top-ranked Irish soccer team falls to defending state champ
For Rosemount, the good thing about Tuesday’s loss to Stillwater is it doesn’t cripple their chances of winning a state girls soccer championship.
Heck, it might even help.
“The first thing I said to them when we came off the field was, ‘Remember how this feels. You don’t want to feel like this.’” Irish coach Gretchen Stramel said following the Irish’s 2-0 loss to the defending Class 3A champion Ponies on Tuesday night.
Although Stillwater won year’s title, it’s not the same team. Twelve seniors graduated from the championship team, and Stillwater’s 2022 roster includes 10 ninth-graders. Rosemount, with a solid group of returnees – including five fourth-year varsity players – started the season ranked first in the coaches association Class 3A poll. The Irish could switch places with No. 2-ranked Stillwater in next week’s rankings.
The Irish had numerous scoring chances in Tuesday’s game at Pony Stadium, including a first-half goal that was waved off because the play was ruled offside. Stillwater scored 68 seconds into the game, then withstood the Rosemount pressure until it could cash in another scoring opportunity with about 10 minutes remaining.
The two Stillwater goals in Tuesday’s game were the first Rosemount (4-1) has allowed this season. Stillwater is undefeated and unscored on in five games.
Tuesday’s game could be a valuable reminder for the Irish as they enter South Suburban Conference play. Their first league game was Wednesday at home against Prior Lake.
“Teams are going to come out and play their best soccer against us because we can be the game that makes somebody’s season,” said Stramel, whose team placed fourth in the 2021 Class 3A tournament. “Stillwater came out and scored in the first minute of the game, and that set a tone.”
Rosemount forced Stillwater goalie Reese Elzen to make 10 saves. The Irish’s best chance (other than the disallowed goal) might have been by senior midfielder Taylor Heimerl as they pressed to rally from a 2-0 deficit. Heimerl rushed toward the goal on the counter-attack and blasted a shot that Elzen was in position to block.
The Irish had outscored their previous four opponents 10-0. Heimerl leads the team in scoring with five goals and two assists. Senior Rilyn Rintoul has three goals, and Jessica Oliver has a goal and three assists. Goalkeeper Jordan Hecht earned shutouts in her first four starts.
A lot of things have gone well, Stramel said. If there’s one area that needs work, the coach said, it’s depositing more balls in the back of the net.
“We have a team that has a huge soccer IQ,” said Stramel. “They move the ball really well. They understand each other because a lot of them have played together for a long time. And that’s fun to watch. It’s the finishing that we’ve known from the start that needs to be more consistent.”
The Irish continued working on that Wednesday against Prior Lake. They had little time to let the Stillwater loss simmer, which probably was a good thing.
“Starting the conference season, it’s a Community Night game at our home field under the lights,” Stramel said. “There should be a lot of energy and it’ll give us a good chance to bounce back.”
The Irish play host to White Bear Lake at 1 p.m. Saturday and return to conference play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Lakeville South.
SSC kickoff
Other games in Wednesday’s first round of South Suburban Conference girls soccer were Eagan at Eastview, Burnsville at Farmington, Shakopee at Lakeville South and Apple Valley at Lakeville North. The game at North was a big test for Apple Valley, which won its first five games, all against non-conference opponents. Apple Valley has outscored opponents 12-1, but Lakeville North was expected to be the strongest opponent the Eagles have faced so far.
Apple Valley junior midfielder Ashlyn Derosier has six goals and two assists in the Eagles’ first five games. Goalkeeper Marie Moran has allowed just one goal in four starts.
Sixth-ranked Eastview opened its South Suburban boys schedule at home against Eagan on Wednesday. The Lightning have the SSC’s best non-conference record at 4-1. Other games Wednesday were Burnsville at Farmington, Apple Valley against Lakeville North, Prior Lake at Rosemount and Shakopee at defending conference champion Lakeville South.
