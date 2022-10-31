Irish face Stillwater in semifinals Wednesday morning
It’s one early wake-up call Rosemount players wouldn’t mind getting.
If the Irish defeat Stillwater in the Class 3A girls soccer semifinals Wednesday at U.S. Bank Stadium they would advance to the championship game Friday, when they would have to be up and at ’em for an 8 a.m. kickoff. The Irish, who have made this season all about redemption, would jump at that opportunity.
The final day of the state soccer tournaments feature six championship games Friday, with the girls Class 3A final starting things off. The Irish were hoping to be there last year but a 1-0 loss to Centennial in the state semifinals ended that dream.
For that reason, the Irish made their 2022 team motto #UnfinishedBusiness. And now there’s more of it this week. Defending state champion Stillwater is the only team to defeat Rosemount (19-1) this year, doing so in a 2-0 home-field victory Sept. 6.
“It looks like we get to play the team that ruined our perfect record,” Rosemount senior forward Taylor Heimerl said after the Irish defeated St. Michael-Albertville 2-1 in a Class 3A quarterfinal game Oct. 26 at Irondale High School. The Rosemount-Stillwater game is 10 a.m. Wednesday at U.S. Bank Stadium, with the winner to face Edina or Mounds View in the championship game Friday morning.
To get to the next round against Stillwater, No. 2-seeded Rosemount first had to get past upset-minded STMA (8-8-4), which was outshot 13-4 but had enough speed to give the Irish cause for concern.
Junior forward Sydney Gilbertson scored with 9 minutes, 54 seconds remaining on a ball that bounced past STMA goalkeeper Brynn Hedberg and onto Gilbertson’s foot. Skylar Heimerl, an eighth-grader and Taylor’s sister, had an assist.
“I was on the bench the whole first half and saw that play happen over and over,” Gilbertson said. “I kind of knew Skylar would hit it backwards, and I was just like, ‘I’ve got to be there.’”
Olivia Bohl scored Rosemount’s first goal about five minutes into the game, heading in a corner kick by Taylor Heimerl. St. Michael-Albertville tied it about one minute later.
It stayed tied despite Rosemount’s best efforts, which included a first-half shot by Rilyn Rintoul that hit the inside of the goalpost but stayed out of the net. The teams appeared to be marching toward overtime when Gilbertson’s goal put the Irish in front.
The Irish might have had a little trouble finishing, but “our opportunities were great throughout the night,” Taylor Heimerl said. “We need to continue to work on our finishing a little bit, but the good news is the opportunities are there.”
Irish goalkeeper Jordan Hecht faced only four shots, but had to make a tough save late in the second half to preserve her team’s lead. “I’ve talked to so many people, and all of them say she’s the best goalie they’ve ever seen play,” Gilbertson said. “Yeah, she’s a phenomenal athlete, for sure.”
Stillwater advanced to the Class 3A semifinals with a 1-0 victory over Lakeville South on Oct. 25. On the other side of the bracket, Mounds View took out No. 1-seeded Wayzata in a 3-2 shootout victory Oct. 25. Edina, the fifth seed, routed fourth-seeded Centennial 4-0 on Oct. 26.
Rosemount, making its eight appearance in the state girls soccer tournament, is seeking its first championship. The Irish came close in 2016, losing to Centennial 2-1 in the championship game in Class AA, what was then the large-school enrollment class.
