Rosemount football team faces Woodbury on Monday night

Game will be Irish’s second in four days
After his team was forced to sit out the first two weeks of Minnesota’s shortened high school football season while in self-quarantine, Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann said he would explore all options for making up those games because that’s what the players wanted.
That effort takes the Irish to a rare if not unprecedented place – playing two games in four days. Rosemount, which defeated Eagan 35-0 on Friday in its first game of the 2020 season, will take on Woodbury at 6 p.m. Monday at Irish Stadium.
Woodbury backed out of its scheduled game against Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday after one of its players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, but the Royals have since been cleared to resume activities. Woodbury is 2-0 with victories over Mounds View and Stillwater.
Rosemount likely will have only one practice to prepare for Woodbury, but the Irish had only one practice to get ready for Eagan. Rosemount came out of a two-week quarantine period on Thursday.
There was one more detail. Erdmann took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to ask the community for help with clearing snow from the Irish Stadium field before Monday’s game.
Erdmann said after Friday’s game against Eagan the Minnesota State High School League is allowing football teams to play two games in a week if needed to replace games lost to COVID-19.
“We’ve more more teams that didn’t get games tonight, so I think we do have a chance” to make up the two lost games, Erdmann said Friday. “We’re just worried about guys getting a chance to play right now.
It sets up a busy stretch for the Irish, who also will play at Champlin Park on Friday, Oct. 30. That could be Champlin Park’s last game for a while, and perhaps the season, because the Anoka-Hennepin School District is moving middle and high school students to distance learning beginning Nov. 2. Champlin Park is one of five high schools in that district. The Anoka-Hennepin district will suspend athletics while high school and middle school students are in distance learning.
There are no guarantees for Rosemount’s last two regular-season games. The Irish are scheduled to play at home Nov. 6 against Burnsville, which came back Friday after canceling a game against Lakeville North the previous week. Rosemount’s final regular-season game is Nov. 11 against Eastview, which canceled its game Friday against Lakeville North because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Eastview cancellation marked the third consecutive week Lakeville North’s scheduled opponent had to back out. The first two weeks Lakeville North had time to find a new opponent, but Friday’s game was scratched less than three hours before kickoff.
Lakeville North activities director Mike Zweber said the school looked into alternatives, including a rematch with East Ridge, which defeated the Panthers 13-0 on Oct. 15 in a game put together at the last minute. But nothing came together for this weekend. Zweber said Saturday it was possible but not likely Lakeville North would make up the game, citing safety concerns in what is about to become a compressed schedule.
Many teams that reach the second round of the section playoffs will play three games in 11 days – the regular-season finale Wednesday, Nov. 11, a section quarterfinal game Tuesday, Nov. 17, and a section semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21. That leaves precious little time for rescheduling regular-season games.
