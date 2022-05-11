Pitching, defense carry Irish to 2nd place in SSC
Modern baseball emphasizes launch angles and exit velocities, but a throwback approach has served Rosemount well this spring.
The Irish are succeeding with a formula that isn’t new but isn’t out of date, either: pitching and defense. Their 3-0 victory over Lakeville North on Monday afternoon was their third shutout in the last four games. The social media hashtag they adopted, #BlueCollarBaseball, seems fitting.
“Our pitching and defense have kept us in some games when we weren’t hitting,” coach Chris Swansson said. “We’re never sure what it’s going to look like offensively, but our guys are going to go up there and battle, and hopefully put the ball in play a lot.”
On Monday the Irish had just four hits, but senior Will Kent pitched a four-hit shutout in a game between teams chasing Farmington for the South Suburban Conference lead. Rosemount, 9-4 in league play, trails defending state Class 4A champion Farmington by two games, while Lakeville North (8-5) dropped into a tie for third in the league.
Rosemount shortstop Easton Richter hit a solo homer and infielder Cameron Richardson had a hit and run batted in. But the key for the Irish was pitching, as has been the case most of the season. Rosemount gave up a season-high eight runs in its first game of the season, a loss at home to Eagan. Since then the Irish have allowed just 23 runs in 12 games.
“We were cautiously optimistic with some guys coming back who had some innings,” said Swansson, whose team won the South Suburban Conference in 2021. “The younger guys have done a nice job building off of that. Last week we had five games in five days, and we were excited about letting some of our guys who haven’t pitched as many innings have a shot. They stepped up, did a nice job. It was fun to see.
“Today, Will did a great job and their guy (Lakeville North’s Jackson Renz, who also pitched a complete game) did a great job.”
Richter, a senior who will play at Saint Louis University, has performed as expected for Rosemount, which has won its last four games. “He’s been around for four years, but it seems like he’s been here forever,” Swansson said. “It’s good to have that stability. After the COVID year (2020), we felt like we lost a little leadership because we missed a whole group. But he’s been here even before COVID, so it’s fun to have him be a leader.”
Richter pitched a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts as the Irish defeated Prior Lake 2-0 on May 4, and also had a double and RBI. One day later, Jack Thompson struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings in a 1-0 victory over Lakeville South. The offense broke out in a 14-2 victory at Apple Valley on May 6, with Rosemount getting 12 hits in five innings.
The Irish’s victory over North also might be important for playoff seeding. Both teams are in Class 4A, Section 3. Other contenders for the top seed in the section include Park of Cottage Grove, which lost to Farmington in the state championship game last year, and a Hastings team that won its first 10 games.
While it was impossible to overlook the implications of a game against Lakeville North, Swansson said the Irish tried not to dwell on them.
“We’re definitely aware of their team and their history. They always do good stuff,” he said. “We try to play against ourselves. We try not to worry too much about who we’re playing and just do our thing. Every day the opponent is going to have a lot of good players.”
The Irish have a rematch with Apple Valley at home at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. They go to Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Monday, May 16.
Renz pitched a four-hitter for North against Rosemount, allowing one earned run and striking out seven. Tanner Recchio, Will Wareham, Ryan Joyner and Chase Flaskey had hits for the Panthers, who will face Lakeville South at Fredrickson Field in Elko at 7 p.m. May 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.