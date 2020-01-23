Apple Valley/Eastview gymnasts Kailey Renn and Lexie Ressmeyer won individual events during the team’s 134.525-130.875 loss to Prior Lake on Jan. 14 at Eastview High School.

Renn placed first on varsity balance beam and Ressmeyer took first on floor exercise. Renn also took fourth on floor and was third all-around.

AVEV gymnasts Gabby Miller and Paige Varela were third and fifth on vault, and Ana Wrase placed fourth on beam.

Prior Lake won the junior varsity meet 124.35-112.85. Abby Buss of Apple Valley/Eastview placed second in the all-around.

Apple Valley/Eastview will return to competition at Rosemount at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Tags

Load comments