Basketball team deep, athletic
They might have lost all five starters from a boys basketball team that was ranked second in the state, but nobody has written off the Eastview Lightning. Least of all, the Lightning players.
Eastview, which has won its first four games of the 2021 season, is focused on the challenges ahead while trying to make sure the accomplishments of last year’s team aren’t forgotten.
That 2019-20 team was 22-3 and ranked second in Class 4A. The Lightning were preparing to play Lakeville North in the Section 3 championship game when the season was cut short because of the pandemic.
The five starters from that team have graduated, but coach Paul Goetz said this year’s squad wants to represent itself well and respect its predecessor.
“We knew we had some talent coming in behind our group last year,” Goetz said. “They have been waiting. They’ve been excited about continuing our momentum we had last year. They take pride representing that (2019-20) senior group, where we had our season cut a little bit short. They wear that on their shoulders, in a good way. They want to go out and prove they’re pretty talented, too.”
Eastview won’t necessarily sneak up on opponents; the Lightning were eighth in the Minnesota Basketball News preseason Class 4A rankings. This year’s team might not have a star on the order of Steven Crowl, who’s now playing at the University of Wisconsin after finishing his Eastview career as the school’s career leader in points, rebounds and blocks. What the 2021 team does have is athletic ability, shooters, and a lot of what basketball coaches like to call “length.”
Like every other team, the Lightning have had limited opportunities to practice together over the last 10 months, but Goetz said the players are picking up the structure that will help them maximize their ability.
“We’re just trying to teach them how to play the game, how to get good shots, how to cut and screen,” the coach said. “They’re sold on the idea that we don’t have a player like Steven who’s going to score 30 points a night. We have to do it as a group. It’s a talented group. They just have to have buy in, and they’ve had buy-in.”
Seniors Jackson Purcell and Zach Spann saw significant playing time off the bench last season, as did junior Kenji Scales. Purcell and Scales are guards, while Spann is a 6-foot-6 forward. All three averaged as least five points a game last season.
Purcell, Scales and senior guard Grayson Stalboerger are captains, as is senior forward Henry Shannon III, who has the potential to be a breakout player. The 6-6 forward put a lot of tools on display last Friday, scoring a game-high 25 points as Eastview defeated Eagan 72-55. That’s more than Shannon scored in the entire 2019-20 varsity season, when his opportunities were limited as he waited for his time behind the Lightning’s veteran players.
There’s more depth at guard with seniors Aryan Kohli and Brady Schmitz. There’s plenty of size; eight of the 19 players in the varsity/junior varsity group are 6-4 or taller. And there’s a rim protector available in 6-10 junior Jamal Ambrose.
Five different Eastview players made three-pointers in the first half as the Lightning rolled to a 43-25 halftime lead against Eagan. Goetz said the Lightning also did a good job defensively against an Eagan team that has several guards (Emmanuel Schmitter, Max Robinson, Oscar Khazon) who can score.
“Eagan can cause you issues if you’re not containing their penetration, and I thought our players did a really nice job of keeping their guy in front of them,” Goetz said. “Our calling card is going to be getting tips and deflections and getting into passing lanes. That works into our athleticism and will help us be able to run a little bit.”
Twelve Eastview players scored, led by Schmitz with 15 points and Stalboerger with 12, as the Lightning routed Burnsville 87-27 in their season opener Jan. 14. Two days later Eastview defeated Farmington 62-52 as Purcell had 20 points.
The Eagan game probably was the Lightning’s most complete performance thus far, Goetz said.
“We have a lot of guys who can score, but I really liked how the ball moved today, how we cut hard with intention. I thought it looked pretty good,” he said. “We just have to continue to teach them to make their teammates better. If you give up the ball, it’s going to come back to you. I would rather have it that way than guys looking for their own.”
Eastview defeated Lakeville North 74-66 on Tuesday and will play at Apple Valley at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
Eagan
The Wildcats defeated Burnsville 85-49 on Tuesday, earning their first victory after opening the season with three losses.
In the Eastview game, Eagan guard Oscar Khazon scored 14 points and center Logan Schmidt had 10. Eagan gave second-ranked Lakeville South a battle Jan. 16, taking a nine-point lead at halftime before South rallied to win 68-61. Khazon had 20 points and Emmanuel Schmitter 15 for Eagan.
The Wildcats are home against Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.