Record-shattering triple jumper leads Irish into championship season

Ava Cinnamo put her name in the book with 41-6 leap
Competition is Ava Cinnamo’s fuel.
Against others, against the timer or tape measure – doesn’t matter. Cinnamo says if you give her an objective, she is going to try to get there before anybody else.
Small wonder, then, that she found track and field a natural fit for her personality.
“I’m a very competitive person. Literally anything, at school, at home, everything’s competition for me,” she said. “The track is really a place where I can be myself.”
Already the holder of three state meet first-place medals, Cinnamo is one of the key components in Rosemount’s attempt for a third consecutive state Class 3A True Team championship. The state finals are Friday at Stillwater High School, with field events starting at 3:10 p.m. and track events beginning at 4. Girls teams from Farmington, Eagan and Lakeville South also will compete in the True Team finals, as will Lakeville South’s boys.
The Irish will be in the South Suburban Conference meet next week (May 24-25 at Apple Valley High School), and after that will aim for a third consecutive Minnesota State High School League team championship.
Last June, Cinnamo won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles races as the Irish won the MSHSL Class AA team title. Not content to just seek repeat championships in hurdles, Cinnamo has made herself into a gold medal threat in a third event – triple jump, where last week she broke a Minnesota high school all-time girls record.
She went 41 feet, 6 inches in the triple jump at the Class 3A, Section 3 True Team meet May 10 at Prior Lake High School. The previous record of 41 feet, 2.25 inches was set by Allyson Weiss of East Ridge in 2018.
Before the season, Cinnamo told MileSplit Minnesota, a media outlet focusing on track and cross country, one of her goals for 2022 was breaking the all-time triple jump record. If there was a surprising element to the record, it might be that it happened in early May instead of near the end of the season.
“The warm weather definitely helped,” she said. “I had also had a practice session with one of the coaches I work with in the off-season and he was like, ‘This is looking pretty good.’ He actually came to that meet. He had an inkling, and so did I. I was not thinking 41 feet at all, but I definitely knew it was going to be better” than her previous 2022 jumps.
Cinnamo finished seventh in triple jump at the 2021 state Class AA meet, followed that with a personal record at the Nike Outdoor Championships, then passed 40 feet for the first time earlier this spring.
At True Team sections, “my first jump was 40 feet, 9 inches,” Cinnamo said. “My second jump, after waiting in a long line because it was cafeteria style, I jumped my 41-6.”
She could have taken two more attempts, but did only one. Cinnamo moved ahead in the triple jump line so she could get to another event “and ended up fouling over the board by 3 feet,” she recalled, laughing. “I think there was some adrenaline kicking in.”
Cinnamo added victories in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 200 dash as the Irish won the section True Team championship by about 175 points.
As a ninth-grader, she ran the first leg of Irish’s state Class AA championship 4x400 relay – a race the Irish needed to win to claim the state team title. The triple jump is a relatively late addition to her skill set.
“For high school, I’ve done mostly sprints and hurdles,” she said. ”My freshman year I did try triple jump, but I was doing it as kind of a fun thing. I ended up hurting my back. I really didn’t start focusing on triple jump until the end of last season. This is my first full season doing it.”
Cinnamo said it can be a challenge managing practice time between events that are technical in nature. “I usually start at jumps but I don’t do a bunch. Then I go and do some hurdle work. The coaches help me with that. They tell me, ‘You’re only going to do a little bit here and a little bit there so you can do both events.’”
There’s plenty of track background in the Cinnamo family. Ava’s sister Mya, a junior, also competes in track at Rosemount and does long jump, hurdles and relays. Their parents were track athletes at Luther College and their uncle competed at the 2021 Paralympics in shot put and discus. But there was a time when Ava wasn’t certain what her preferred sport would be. She also enjoys volleyball and was an All-South Suburban Conference setter for the Irish varsity.
“Freshman year, I did volleyball, basketball and track,” she said. “I really liked volleyball, so I decided I was going to play club volleyball for Northern Lights. Club volleyball starts in the winter, and that’s when basketball is going on. So, my sophomore year I decided I was going to drop basketball and do club volleyball.
“I experienced the club volleyball atmosphere and I thought I got kind of bored. It goes on for seven months and I didn’t really get a break. I do wish I had kept going on with that but I love track, so I’m glad.”
She will continue her track and field career at Iowa State University, and if possible do hurdles and triple jump.
“My college coach would love for me to do both,” she said. “People say it’s really hard, but I’m willing to do it because I like both of the events.”
First, there’s her senior season to complete, and team and individual goals to accomplish.
“On our team, everyone comes to practice in a happy mood, ready to work,” Cinnamo said. “(Head coach Sara Hatleli) does a great job of placing athletes where their strengths are. She spends a lot of time on that, looking at where we can score the most points. We have a lot of returning athletes, and there are some younger ones that have shown up this year and have been doing well. So I think we have a pretty good chance.”
