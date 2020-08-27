A couple of holes in one recently reported at local golf courses:
• John Schroeder of Lakeville aced the 126-yard 12th hole at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club on July 21, using a 9-iron.
• Ken Weber scored a hole in one Aug. 24 on the 139-yard sixth hole at Birnamwood Golf Course, using a 6-iron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.