Location switched to St. Michael-Albertville High School
The state high school track and field meet, re-formatted because of COVID-19, will be Thursday through Saturday at a new location, St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The meet, which previously had been held at Hamline University in St. Paul, will feature numerous athletes from South Suburban Conference high schools, including Section 1AA boys and girls champion Rosemount and Section 3AA boys and girls champion Prior Lake. In the last state meet held in 2019, Rosemount won the girls Class AA team championship and Hopkins took the boys title, edging Rosemount.
The boys and girls 3,200-meter races in both enrollment classes will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. On Friday, the remainder of the Class A boys and girls events will be held.
Saturday, the Class AA boys meet starts at 10 a.m., followed by the Class AA girls at 3:30 p.m.
No tickets will be sold at the gate the day of the meet. Tickets must be purchased in advance through the Minnesota State High School League website, mshsl.org.
There are no preliminaries at the state meet this year. Timed finals will take place for events where separate preliminaries and finals had been held. Many events will take place in two or three “sections,” similar to how True Team meets are conducted.
Top athletes at this year’s state meet include Farmington junior Ramy Ayoub, who has the fastest qualifying time in the boys 400- and 800-meter races, and Lakeville North’s Jack Kocher, owner of the fastest seed time in the 300 hurdles.
Ayoub also runs on Farmington’s boys 4x400 relay, which has the fastest seed time in Class AA. Rosemount sophomore Hayden Bills is the No. 2 seed in the Class AA boys discus.
Rosemount junior Ava Cinnamo, a state medalist two years ago, has the fastest seed time in the girls Class AA 100 hurdles. Burnsville junior Zoie Dundon goes in as the top seed in the girls 800. Cinnamo and Burnsville’s Sophie Nilsson are the third and second seeds in the triple jump.
The state meet also will have the final races in the high school career of Farmington senior Anna Fenske, who won the Class AA cross country championship in 2016 and the 1,600 meters at the Class AA track meet in 2017. Fenske will run the 1,600, 3,200 and a leg of the 4x400 relay for Farmington this week before starting her college career at Northern Arizona University.
Even if the state meet format is for one year only, changes are brewing for the sport now that the MSHSL has approved expanding track and field to three enrollment classes. That could necessitate adding a day to the state meet, or holding the meet in more than one location. The MSHSL has not yet announced any decisions regarding the 2022 state meet.
Section 1AA
Boys team scores
Rosemount 150, Rochester Mayo 95, Rochester Century 84, Lakeville South 71, Owatonna 71, Farmington 56, Lakeville North 47.5, Northfield 39, Rochester John Marshall 24, Byron 16.5, Faribault 14, Winona 13, Red Wing 9, Hastings 9, Austin 2, Kasson-Mantorville 1.
Local qualifiers for state
100 meters – 1. Gary Afram, Rosemount, 10.75 seconds.
400 – 1. Ramy Ayoub, Farmington, 48.57; 2. Miles Townsend, Rosemount, 50.94.
800 – 1. Ayoub, 1 minute, 53.42 seconds; 2. Bryce Stachewicz, Lakeville North, 1:54.26.
1,600 – 1. Andrew Casey, Lakeville North, 4:28.98; 2. Brennen Peterson, Rosemount, 4:29.84.
3,200 – 1. Matthew Whittaker, Lakeville South, 9:47.80; 2. Peterson, 9:50.27.
110 hurdles – 2. Benjamin Mosser, Lakeville South, 15.02.
300 hurdles – 1. Jack Kocher, Lakeville North, 39.02.
4x100 relay – 1. Rosemount (Vicar Pyne, Vincent Pyne, Kade Gilbertson, Afram), 43.04.
4x200 relay – 1. Farmington (Rodrick Finley, Erick Moreno, Abdisa Ayana, Jack Savasten), 1:29.76; 2. Rosemount (Afram, Townsend, Gilbertson, Cedric Wall), 1:30.25.
4x400 relay – 1. Farmington (Savasten, Moreno, Ayana, Ayoub), 3:23.73; 2. Lakeville North (Logan McGee, Casey, Stachewicz, Kocher), 3:24.27.
High jump – 2. Mosser, 6 feet, 3 inches.
Long jump – 2. Afram, 21-10.5.
Triple jump – 2. Aiden Buendorf, Rosemount, 42-5.5.
Shot put – 1. Hayden Bills, Rosemount, 53-0.75; 2. Weston Ebner, Rosemount, 52-10.75.
Discus – 1. Bills, 169-8; 2. Charles Barnick, Rosemount, 150-9.
Girls team scores
Rosemount 177, Farmington 89, Lakeville South 85.5, Rochester Century 74, Byron 47, Winona 45, Lakeville North 43, Northfield 35.5, Rochester Mayo 26, Owatonna 20, Faribault 13, Austin 13, Rochester John Marshall 13, Hastings 13, Red Wing 8.
Local qualifiers for state
100 – 1. Mackenzie Jacobson, Rosemount, 12.13 seconds.
200 – 1. Jacobson, 25.23.
400 – 1. Jenna Johnson, Rosemount, 58.09.
800 – 1. Taylor Heimerl, Rosemount, 2 minutes, 16.99 seconds.
1,600 – 1. Anna Fenske, Farmington, 5:07.22.
3,200 – 1. Fenske, 11:49.98; 2. Mackenzy Lippold, Farmington, 11:53.81.
100 hurdles – 1. Ava Cinnamo, Rosemount, 14.34.
300 hurdles – 1. Cinnamo, 44.81.
4x200 relay – 1. Rosemount (Catelyn Ketterling, Mackenzie Jacobson, Shay Payne, Johnson), 1:43.25; 2. Lakeville South (Caroline Curran, Deidre Grimm, Ella Erickson, Jordyn Glinski), 1:47.03.
4x400 relay – 1. Rosemount (Ava Cinnamo, Heimerl, Mya Cinnamo, Johnson), 4:00.99; 2. Farmington (Ava Sullivan, Marianah Scott, Fenske, Maleah Scott), 4:05.62).
High jump – 1. Sophie Hart, Farmington, 5 feet, 4 inches; 2. Sylvia Stephenson, Lakeville South, 5-3.
Pole vault – 1. Mikelle Naatjes, Lakeville North, 11-6.
Long jump – 1. Naatjes, 17-9.5.
Triple jump – 1. Ava Cinnamo, 37-1; 2. Ketterling, 35-11.5.
Shot put – 1. Jordan Hecht, Rosemount, 38-10.25; 2. Ava Webster, Rosemount, 37-0.
Discus – 1. Hecht, 131-10.
Section 3AA
Boys team scores
Prior Lake 191, Burnsville 84, Woodbury 60, East Ridge 48, Henry Sibley 43, Apple Valley 43, Eagan 40, Bloomington Jefferson 38, Eastview 36, St. Thomas Academy 30, Holy Angels 29, Simley 24, Richfield 20, Park of Cottage Grove 10, South St. Paul 3, Bloomington Kennedy 2.
Local qualifiers for state
100 meters – 2. Christian Belt, Burnsville, 11.05 seconds.
400 – 2. Marshall Norring, Burnsville, 52.08.
800 – 1. Abdikafi Khalif, Apple Valley, 1 minute, 57.53 seconds; 2. Thomas Dundon, Burnsville, 1:57.90.
4x100 relay – 1. Burnsville (Myiion Hodges, Dylan Mejia, Nathan Le, Belt), 43.70; 2. Eagan (Derek Dorsey, Landon Tonsager, Blake Koenen, Ethan Brockberg), 43.77.
4x200 relay – 2. Eagan (Dorsey, Rowan Phillips, Koenen, Thomas Kehler), 1:32.12.
4x400 relay – 1. Burnsville (Norring, Sadikou Bouari, Matthew Krzmarzick, Dundon), 3:30.86; 2. Eagan (Dorsey, Andre Huston, Koenen, Kehler), 3:31.48.
Girls team scores
Prior Lake 157.5, Eagan 128, Eastview 76, visitation 50, Simley 42, Bloomington Jefferson 39, Holy Angels 38, Henry Sibley 34, East Ridge 34, Burnsville 33, Park of Cottage Grove 21, Apple Valley 18, Woodbury 16.5, South St. Paul 9, Bloomington Kennedy 4, Richfield 1.
Local qualifiers for state
400 meters – 2. Elizabeth Hallum, Eastview, 58.43 seconds.
800 – 1. Zoie Dundon, Burnsville, 2 minutes, 10.63 seconds; 2. Rina Aschemann, Eagan, 2:18.54.
100 hurdles – 2. Makenna Huetten, Eastview, 15.62.
300 hurdles – 2. Alexis Plitzkow, Eastview, 47.45.
4x100 relay – 2. Eagan (Alysha Onwuneme, Kate Krahn, Seraphina Stewart, Josie Seehafer), 50.43.
4x200 relay – 1. Eastview (Anika Elvrum, Athena Zahn, Lillian Peterson, Hallum), 1:44.66.
4x400 relay – 1. Eagan (Kyra Kusnierek, Ella Logan, Keira Waldrop, Aschemann), 4:01.33; 2. Eastview (Plitzkow, Elvrum, Madilyn Wodele, Hallum), 4:05.10.
4x800 relay – 1. Eagan (Kusnierek, Ava Ligtenberg, Norah Sjerven, Aschemann), 9:35.45.
Pole vault – 2. Quinn Bolluyt, Eagan, 9 feet, 9 inches.
Long jump – 2. Sophie Nilsson, Burnsville, 17-3.5.
Triple jump – 2. Nilsson, 37-6.
Shot put – 2. Desirae Dates, Apple Valley, 37-7.75.
