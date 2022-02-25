Skippers skate past Burnsville 9-0 in girls hockey tourney
After being overwhelmed by Minnetonka in the Class AA girls hockey quarterfinals, Burnsville turns its attention to trying to end its season on a happier note.
The Blaze have less than 24 hours to shake off a 9-0 loss to Minnetonka on Thursday because they will play Northfield in a consolation semifinal game at 10 a.m. Friday at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul. The winner plays Brainerd or Maple Grove for the consolation championship at noon Saturday, also at the TRIA Rink.
Minnetonka (23-6), coached by former Burnsville and Rosemount head coach Tracy Cassano, jumped in front early and rarely let up in Thursday’s game at Xcel Energy Center. Grace Sadura scored the first of her three goals 2 minutes, 45 seconds into the game, and the Skippers led 2-0 after the first period.
Burnsville (22-6-1) was not credited with a shot on goal until 49 seconds into the second period. Minnetonka added two more goals in the second period. The floodgates opened in the third, with the Skippers scoring five goals on nine shots.
Senior forward Sami Bowlby had three of Burnsville’s 12 shots on goal. Goalie Addison Oettinger made 29 saves before being replaced by Ema Tilbury late in the third period.
Minnetonka will play defending Class AA champion Edina in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday. Undefeated and No. 1-seeded Andover plays Gentry Academy in the other semifinal, with the winners playing in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
This is Burnsville’s second state tournament appearance in three years and eighth overall. The Blaze’s best finish at state was second in 1996.
