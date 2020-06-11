Providing leadership in unprecedented times

Lakeville South’s Benson was golf captain, DECA president
This spring might have been the biggest test of Grant Benson’s leadership ability.
Benson, who graduated from Lakeville South High School last Friday, views himself as part entrepreneur, part salesman, part team captain. His role this spring? Selling his golf teammates on the idea their 2020 season had not gone to waste, even though the COVID-19 pandemic took away their opportunity to play. Lakeville South was expected to be one of the top-ranked teams in Class 3A after finishing sixth at the 2019 state tournament.
“In March and April we weren’t in school, but everybody was thinking, ‘No, they’re not going to cancel the season,’ ” Benson said. “Then when our season was canceled, we were in absolute shock. We were looking at 2020 as our year, and there was a lot of frustration when we found out we couldn’t play.
“Eventually we realized being on a team is about the relationships you build and the friends you make. The guys on the golf team have been my friends for years. And it helped that later in the spring we were able to get on the golf course a little bit.”
Benson also has competed for Lakeville South’s clay target team since he was in seventh grade. Trapshooting is one of the sports the Minnesota Department of Health considers “low risk” for transmitting coronavirus. The Minnesota State High School Clay Target League, which operates independently of the Minnesota State High School League, is running a four-week modified season.
Benson decided as a high school freshman to attend the University of Minnesota Duluth but recently has been contacted by the University of Jamestown, a North Dakota college that has a trapshooting team. He said he probably still will attend UMD but has something to think about this summer.
As much as he enjoys golf, it probably isn’t part of his college future. It almost wasn’t part of his senior year of high school. Benson readily acknowledges he’s not the best player on a Lakeville South boys team that had nine seniors and was loaded with talent (four Cougars players have signed with Division I and Division II college programs). In terms of leadership, “he was the go-to guy on the team,” South coach Kirk Reiners said.
But only six players can be in the lineup for varsity matches, and there’s not much subjectivity involved. Whoever shoots the lowest scores plays. With few playing opportunities on the horizon for Benson, Reiners wondered if he would have to make a distasteful choice – cutting a senior captain.
Two other captains, Gavin Cronkhite and Tim Berger, intervened. “They came to me and said, ‘You’re not cutting him,’” Reiners said.
“The cool thing about it is, (Cronkhite and Berger) aren’t just my teammates, they’re my friends,” Benson said. “We’ve played golf together for the longest time, and we’re friends outside of golf.
“Not everybody goes to every tournament, so there are a couple I think I would have played. When I wasn’t playing, my role was going to be using my leadership to help the guys who were playing to play the best they could.”
Benson said he is interested in studying mechanical engineering in college but is keeping his options open. He also was president of Lakeville South’s DECA chapter, a national organization dedicated to developing leaders in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. Not being able to continue those relationships after schools close in March was difficult. He addressed that by getting into the business world, taking a job with Lakeville-based Safety Signs, which helps organize traffic flow in road construction work zones.
The job required him to adjust his internal clock. “I started at 4 a.m. (Monday), and (Tuesday) it’ll be 3,” he said. “We’re essential workers, so we’ve been able to keep working during the pandemic. I haven’t been able to see my classmates and teachers in person since March, so I think it’s been good for me to get up, go to work and see my co-workers.”
Benson said he was grateful that his high school tried to give the Class of 2020 a memorable sendoff.
“We had the drive-thru on Monday; my father decorated his truck and I got to see the teachers I haven’t seen for a while. We had the virtual graduation ceremony. Then on Sunday, seniors and their families were able to make appointments to have photos taken at the stadium.
“I think our school did everything it possibly could under the circumstances.”
