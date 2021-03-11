Pride for a lifetime: Recalling Eagles’ 1996 title

Legendary hockey game against Duluth East was 25 years ago this week
Plans were in the works to observe the 25th anniversary of Apple Valley’s 1996 state boys hockey title with a game between teams whose coaches have ties to that championship.
But, as it has with just about every aspect of life over the last year, COVID-19 messed it up. The non-conference game would have matched Apple Valley and the Southwest Christian-Richfield co-op program. Apple Valley head coach Chris Sikich and Southwest Christian-Richfield co-head coach Erik Westrum were forwards on the Eagles 1995-96 state championship team. The idea was put on hold because this year’s reconfigured boys hockey schedule has Apple Valley playing all 18 of its regular-season games within the South Suburban Conference.
“We were going to invite everybody from the 1996 team to the game and make it a real 25th anniversary celebration,” Westrum said. “Of course, we couldn’t do it this year, but maybe we can put it together next year.”
What the pandemic can’t touch are the memories of Apple Valley’s only state boys hockey championship, and the most widely discussed state tournament game of all time. Twenty-five years ago last Monday, the puck dropped for the Class AA semifinal between the Eagles and defending champion Duluth East at St. Paul Civic Center.
Twenty-five years ago Tuesday, Aaron Dwyer’s goal in the fifth overtime won it for the Eagles 5-4, after 93 minutes and 12 seconds of play. It remains the longest game in state tournament history. Just as remarkably, the Eagles summoned the energy to play again just 18 hours later, defeating Edina 3-2 in the championship game.
First hurdle: Jefferson
The 1995-96 Eagles were a talented team. A couple of players – Westrum and Brad DeFauw – went on to play in the NHL. Starting goalie Karl Goehring played on a national championship team at the University of North Dakota and went on to an eight-year pro career, mostly in the American Hockey League. Eight players from the Apple Valley roster went on to Division I college hockey.
But they hadn’t yet been to the state high school tourney. “Bloomington Jefferson had been a big obstacle for us,” said Sikich, who became head coach at his alma mater in 2013. “They beat us pretty decisively in the section championship game the year before. Getting past them had been our main focus because we knew if we did that we’d be in the state tournament.”
Apple Valley defeated Jefferson 2-1 in overtime in the Section 5AA final when DeFauw tipped in a shot by Westrum that was trickling toward the goal line.
The game plan
The Eagles got past Alexandria 3-1 in the state quarterfinals, setting up an eagerly anticipated semifinal against Duluth East. The defending state champion Greyhounds boasted two of the most explosive forwards in state history in Dave Spehar and Chris Locker. In his previous four state tournament games, Spehar had three hat tricks and a four-goal game.
Legend has it that Eagles head coach Larry Hendrickson pointed out Spehar’s number (33) to Sikich and said, “wherever he goes, you go.”
That’s not far from the truth, Westrum said. “Chris’ line was supposed to try to hold down the Spehar line,” Westrum said, “and my line was supposed to try to outscore them.”
Westrum, skating with DeFauw and Jonas Hedberg, had a hat trick in the semifinal game. Sikich centered a line with Nick Gretz and Jeff Przytarski, and their play was instrumental as Apple Valley became the only team to deny Spehar a hat trick in the 1995 and 1996 state tournaments.
Spehar scored early in the third period of the semifinal against the Eagles’ third line, which subsequently was benched for the rest of the game. That’s correct – Apple Valley played the majority of the third period and all of the overtimes using two lines.
The teams played at a breakneck pace and it looked like the Eagles would win in regulation time before Duluth East pulled its goalie and Locker scored off an assist from Spehar to tie it.
Goehring’s play also was key to containing Spehar. The Eagles goalie made 65 saves in the game, still the state tournament record.
“Karl played great, and we had unbelievable confidence in him all year,” Westrum said. “We didn’t mind if we gave up a 2-on-1 or 3-on-1 because Karl was going to make the save 95 or 96 percent of the time.”
Duluth East might have lost a chance to win in the second overtime as television replays appeared to show a shot hitting a bar in the back of the net and quickly ricocheting out. But if it went in, the referees and goal judge didn’t see it. Instant replay would not become part of the equation at the state tourney for 10 more years.
The teams played on. Dwyer’s slap shot found the back of the net during the fifth overtime, and at 1:39 Saturday morning. Eagles players and fans saw it as poetic justice because Dwyer had blamed himself for a turnover that led to Duluth East’s tying goal in the third period.
Mustering more energy
Apple Valley was in the title game, but now the question became, what condition were the Eagles in? Edina went into the championship game considerably better rested.
“Honestly, it didn’t seem like a big problem for us, at least early in the game,” Sikich said. “We were high school kids, and it was the state championship game, so I think at some point adrenaline kicks in.”
DeFauw had to be briefly hospitalized for dehydration after the semifinal game, then returned to the team hotel.
“I was rooming with Brad,” Westrum said. “We got some food in us, went to our room and slept until we got a knock on our door later that day.”
The third line of Aaron Fredrickson, Garret Noel and Tony Gunderson, benched after allowing a goal in the Duluth East game, earned redemption against Edina, scoring two of the Eagles’ three goals. Sikich scored the other.
The Eagles’ secret
Apple Valley concluded its dream season with a 27-1 record. Aside from their obvious talent, what made the Eagles successful? Sikich said the answer is found in the team’s motto, “Together Too Long to Lose.”
The players hung out together on and off the ice, something that’s temporarily been lost in the COVID-19 era. Whether it was lingering in the locker room to shoot the breeze or impromptu skates at Hayes Park, the players did not go their separate ways after games and practices.
“If you saw one of us, you usually saw five,” Sikich said.
Westrum said the Eagles also benefited from a virtual all-star lineup of coaches. Hendrickson, who died in 2018, had two tours as Apple Valley head coach, served as strength coach for the University of Minnesota and Minnesota North Stars, and helped Herb Brooks prepare the U.S. team for its 1980 Olympic gold medal. Assistant coach Pat Westrum (Erik’s father), was a U.S. National Team member and played more than 200 games in the World Hockey Association. They had help from others who weren’t officially on staff.
“I can remember my dad and I going to Larry’s house, and Herb Brooks would be there,” Erik Westrum said. “Just three guys talking hockey. I thought it was really valuable to bring in as many knowledgeable people as possible, and we’ve tried to do the same thing at Southwest (Christian). We have 10 people on the coaching staff,” including Pat Westrum, who’s listed as a consultant.
A lasting memory
Twenty-five years later, do the players tire of talking about the 1995-96 team’s accomplishments?
What do you think?
Sikich recalls going to Alaska to play for the University of Alaska-Anchorage and almost immediately being asked by the local newspaper to talk about the Duluth East game. To this day, he calls it a blessing to have been involved in that game.
Westrum, who went on to the University of Minnesota and played 11 pro seasons, said he didn’t know any of the Duluth East players before the Eagles faced the Greyhounds in 1996, but is friends with several of them now, all because of their involvement in a legendary hockey game.
Members of the Apple Valley team still get together frequently. Several are involved in local hockey programs as they seek to pay it forward. But there’s one group that might have heard enough about the 1996 state title.
“Our wives,” Sikich said. “They tell us, ‘You know, you’re in your 40s now. It might be time to move on.’ ”
Don’t bet on that happening.
