Eastview grad McNamara scores a goal for Archers
The Premier Lacrosse League, the top men’s professional league in the United States, came to TCO Stadium in Eagan last weekend for a series of games.
Among the players taking part in five games over three days was Ryan McNamara, an Eastview High School alumnus who helped lead the Lightning to the 2012 Minnesota state championship. McNamara played college lacrosse at Marquette, where he graduated as the program’s career leader in goals and points.
McNamara is a midfielder for the Archers in the PLL. On Sunday, he scored once as the Archers lost to the Cannons 13-12. McNamara is third on his team with five goals. The Archers are 3-3, with all three losses by one goal.
The PLL played its inaugural season in 2019 and competed with Major League Lacrosse for its first two seasons before the two leagues merged effective in 2021.
Unlike other professional sports leagues, PLL teams do not represent specific markets. Instead, all eight teams visit seven cities during the regular season, with five games taking place each weekend. Two teams play twice during the weekend, with the other six teams playing once each. Minnesota was the fifth stop on the tour, which also included Boston, Atlanta, Baltimore and Long Island, New York.
The PLL’s All-Star Game is Sunday, July 18, in San Jose, California. Playoffs begin in August, with the championship game scheduled Sept. 19 in Washington, D.C. More information about the league is available at premierlacrosseleague.com.
