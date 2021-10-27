Apple Valley avenges regular-season loss to Jefferson
Chad Clendening gathered his Apple Valley players for the customary postgame talk Tuesday evening – then cut it off after a few seconds to let them go where they wanted to be.
With their coach’s approval, the Eagles sprinted toward a group of Apple Valley students waiting to help them celebrate a playoff victory.
“They’ve been waiting for this all year,” Clendening explained after Apple Valley defeated Bloomington Jefferson 27-13 in a Class 5A, Section 3 quarterfinal. “We’ve been talking about this being kind of the ‘new’ season. We’ve had our share of hard times this year in a lot of ways, on and off the field. For this group that’s stuck around and has made it to this point, I’m just happy they get to this chance to celebrate a playoff win. It doesn’t matter how high or low you’re seeded, playoff wins are tough to come by.”
The regular season didn’t yield a lot of highlights for Apple Valley, which took a 1-7 record into the playoffs and had been shut out in its previous three games. But once the regular season ended, the Eagles focused on a different record.
“Zero and zero,” said senior linebacker/running back Conner Elliott. “We came into the playoffs with that mentality. We just focused on Jefferson and didn’t look more than one day ahead.
“We’ve grown as a team tremendously. We’ve had some ups and downs this year but I’m really proud of how we’ve grown, continued to show up as a team and not folded under pressure.”
One of the teams that defeated Apple Valley in the regular season was Bloomington Jefferson, which held on for a 21-20 victory Sept. 17 by stopping the Eagles’ two-point conversion attempt in the final minute.
“That loss was tough on us for a couple of days,” Elliott said. “It was really good to see them in the (playoff) bracket.”
A flurry of scoring near the end of the second quarter left Apple Valley ahead 14-7 going into halftime. In the third quarter the Jaguars (1-8) had a chance to flip momentum when Apple Valley faced third and 19 at its own 29-yard line. In a situation where teams often are satisfied with picking up a few yards of field position before punting, Eagles quarterback Tim Wyandt took off on a 34-yard run to get a first down. Jefferson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the next play and the possession ended with a 27-yard field goal by the Eagles’ Antonio Sontoya.
Instead of having a chance to tie the game, Jefferson was looking at a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter. The Jaguars snapped the ball over their punter’s head on their next possession, with Apple Valley taking over at the Jefferson 6. Elliott, taking a direct snap in the Eagles’ short-yardage offense, scored on the next play and Apple Valley was in a commanding position with a 24-7 lead.
Elliott will see more time on offense now that Apple Valley is playing at least one more postseason game. In the regular season he played full-time on defense, but the Eagles intentionally limited his work on offense.
“He would play every snap if we asked him to, but it’s hard to survive that way,” Clendening said. “Some of our younger players on offense have been stepping up and giving us some quality snaps, and that gives us a chance to give him at a least a little breather.”
It appeared to work. “I’m fresh and feel really good this week,” Elliott said.
Clendening hesitated to call the Eagles’ performance Tuesday a complete game, but “it was our best-quality effort. There were plenty of plays we left on the field. Our kicking game was very good tonight and that’s been a struggle for much of the year. That really helped. We’ve been preaching all year about turnovers, penalties and field position. We had some penalties today that weren’t great, but we did really well on the turnovers and field position part of it.”
Apple Valley plays at St. Thomas Academy in a Section 3 semifinal game at 1 p.m. Saturday. STA, 8-0 and ranked second in Class 5A, defeated the Eagles 49-0 on Oct. 15.
The Eagles go into the rematch aware of the long odds. But Elliott said they wanted another chance to play the Cadets, and now they have it.
“They’re a tough team, very good and disciplined. They don’t commit a lot of penalties,” Elliott said. “For us, it comes down to having great practices and staying mentally tough.”
