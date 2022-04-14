Playoff-tested Irish looking to go back-to-back

Defending state softball champs return most of lineup
Through all of the 2021 season and the first game of 2022, Rosemount has shown a knack for making things look easy, all the while realizing they aren’t.
The defending state Class 4A softball champions won their 20th game in a row Monday, defeating Eagan 6-0 in both teams’ season opener. Rosemount jumped to a 4-0 lead after one inning and rolled to victory behind shutout pitching by returning junior Jessa Snippes.
Irish shortstop Isabelle Nosan said the team was happy with its play but also is hungry to get better.
“I think it looked pretty good,” said Nosan, a junior. “But, but being it’s our first game, there are things we need to be able to see before we know whether we have to work on them. We all have a winning mindset. Yeah, we won state last year but it’s all about going forward this year. We still have to improve this year. It’s a fresh start, new season.”
That’s pretty much what coach Tiffany Rose has been telling the Irish since spring practice started a little more that four weeks ago. “The girls know they are physically capable of doing great things,” Rose said, following Monday’s victory. “That mental piece comes next, knowing there are always things we can do better. We can have better at-bats. We can do better in the field, have better baserunning.
“We’ll just try to stay focused. We had a great 2021 season and we’re not ever going to forget about it. But it’s 2022. Every team is new coming back, including us. We have some new faces.”
The Irish graduated four seniors (Izzy Yahr, Sophie Sprang, Avery Leppones and Abby Haisting) from a 2021 team that was 24-1. They’ll also likely have to play without junior outfielder Macy Fry, who tore a knee ligament during basketball season last winter. But there’s still plenty of talent on hand, including several players whose futures include Division I college softball.
Leading that group is Snippes, who had a 0.92 earned-run average with 216 strikeouts in 136.1 innings. Difficult as it might be to believe, Snippes might be even more valuable to the Irish with a bat in her hand. Last season she led Rosemount in hits, extra-base hits, home runs, runs batted in, average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. The University of Minnesota commit batted .577 with nine homers.
Junior first baseman and Iowa State commit Paige Zender batted .408 in 2021 with seven homers, including a grand slam that broke open the game in Rosemount’s 5-1 victory over Forest Lake in the state Class 4A final.
Nosan, who also has committed to Iowa State, moves to shortstop after starting at second base last season. Sophomore Ari Princl will be at second base, with senior and Minnesota State Moorhead commit Lexie Wilson playing third.
Nosan said she and Princl haven’t played together much in youth softball but appear to have good chemistry in the middle of Rosemount’s infield. “Ari is a great second baseman, and it’s working out well,” Nosan said. “We communicate well on a lot of things. We both know our jobs and what we need to do.”
Sophomore Cece Hanson and senior Helen McKinnon are returning starters in center and right field. Fry was the starting left fielder last season but her injury makes senior captain Liv Guggenberger a candidate for the position. Returning behind the plate is Charley Hatterman, a senior.
Senior Maizie Anderson, a captain along with Snippes and Guggenberger, had a 1.54 ERA in 27.1 innings in the circle last season. She also can play outfield. Sophomore Grace Nosan provides depth at catcher, third base and outfield.
While the new starters are new in the sense they didn’t play those positions for the high school team last season, they do have quite a bit of experience on club softball. Rose isn’t worried about their ability to adapt.
“Isabelle (Nosan) moved from second to short. She played short in summer ball, so it’s been an easy transition for her,” the coach said. “Lexie Wilson has played a lot of third base in summer ball. Our newest face is Ari Princl at second base. She was with us at the end of the season for sections. She’s a super-great player but wasn’t in our lineup last season because we had Izzy Yahr (a senior who played shortstop).”
The Irish hit 23 homers last season and averaged three extra-base hits a game, but Rose said the Irish know the Irish can’t just wait to bring the thunder against South Suburban Conference opponents.
“We have a lineup that can hit the ball and take extra bases, but there is a time and place for bunting,” Rose said. “We will see some good pitchers and we’ll have to manufacture some runs. Not every game’s going to be 6-0.”
Rosemount is the fourth South Suburban Conference school to win the state large-school softball championship since the league formed in the 2010-11 school year. Additionally, current SSC members Eastview, Burnsville, Rosemount and Eagan combined for six state titles from 2003 to 2010, when all were members of the Lake Conference.
Those championships didn’t happen by accident, Rose said. It was a case of iron sharpening iron.
“Every year we have a tough conference. I can’t think of a year when we haven’t,” Rose said. “I remember one season where four of our teams were ranked in the top 10. It just helps us by the time we get to sections because we see good pitching and defense. We’re going to see lots of great hitters, too. It’s definitely to our advantage that our conference is a little tougher.”
Isabelle Nosan said the Irish’s club softball experience, combined with a challenging high school schedule, puts the team in position to do the things that happened for Rosemount last season.
“I think we all have a high softball IQ,” Nosan said. “We’re all looking ahead to the next play and we know what we should be doing when we get the ball. We’re ready to win.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.