Playoff season: Eagan tops Lightning in section softball opener

Seventh-seeded Eagan defeated No. 2 seed Eastview 6-4 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 4A, Section 3 softball playoffs.
No. 1 seed Rosemount shut out Apple Valley 10-0 in five innings, with pitchers Jessa Snippes and Maizie Anderson combining on a no-hitter. Play in the double-elimination Section 3 tournament resumes Thursday.
Nicole Cassellius, Gabby Bierly, Addison Goihl and Adeline Schussler had two hits each in the Eagan victory at Eastview. Cassellius pitched a complete game for Eagan (8-13), which plays at East Ridge in the second round Thursday.
Eastview (12-9) fell behind early before tying the game with a three-run third inning. A two-run homer by Jenna Kuhn was the key hit. Eastview faces Henry Sibley in an elimination game Thursday, and Apple Valley (0-21) goes to Hastings.
Snippes pitched the first four innings and Anderson the fifth in Rosemount’s first-round victory over Apple Valley. Snippes also was 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs batted in. Cece Hanson drove in two runs for the Irish (18-1), who play host to Park of Cottage Grove in the second round Thursday.
All three South Suburban Conference teams in the Class 4A, Section 1 tournament won their first-round games Tuesday. No. 2-seeded Lakeville North scored four runs in the first inning of a 7-1 victory over Rochester John Marshall.
The top three hitters in the North order, Faith Daehlin, McKinley Malecha and Jordan Ahrenstorff, were a combined 7-for-11 with three RBI and four runs scored. Alyssa Bowersox also had three hits for the Panthers. Winning pitcher Lexi Haglund didn’t allow a hit until the seventh inning and struck out 10.
Lakeville North (14-5) plays Lakeville South (9-10) at 4 p.m. Thursday as the Section 1 tournament shifts to Todd Park in Austin. Lakeville South, the sixth seed, routed third-seeded New Prague 11-0 in five innings in the first round Tuesday. The Cougars’ Madeline Nutter pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and leadoff hitter was 3-for-4, scored three runs and drove in three.
Farmington (10-11) defeated Owatonna 10-2 on Tuesday and will play No. 1-seeded Northfield in the second round Thursday afternoon.
Two Eastview doubles teams qualify for state tennis
An Eastview team has a chance to be the school’s third consecutive state Class AA tennis boys doubles champion.
The question is, which team? For the first time in school history, Eastview will send two doubles teams to the state tournament next week at Prior Lake High School.
Tuesday’s Section 3AA doubles final at Henry Sibley High School was an all-Eastview match, with the brother duo of Raymond and Andrew Liu rallying from one set down to defeat Lightning teammates Seth Freigen and Kaleb Ngwendson 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.
The Eastview teams will carry on the program’s tradition of doubles success in the state tournament. The Lightning team of Sourabh Terakanambi and Nisal Liyanage won back-to-back Class AA championships in 2018 and 2019. There was no 2020 state tournament because of the pandemic. Terakanambi graduated in 2019 and Liyanage graduated in 2020.
Raymond and Andrew Liu didn’t drop a set in the Section 3AA tournament until the final and lost only three games combined in the first two rounds. Freigen and Ngwendson lost only one game in their first two matches, then defeated Robert Le and Zach Biernat of East Ridge 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals.
Eagan’s Kennen Li and Ismail Irfanullah reached the semifinals before losing a three-set match to Parth Awade and Srujan Miryala of East Ridge, who then lost to Eastview’s Liu brothers in the semifinals.
Eagan’s Allen Gong won four consecutive matches to earn the Section 3AA singles championship. The last match was the closest, with Gong defeating Luke Fridinger of East Ridge 7-6, 6-3. He didn’t drop a game in his first two matches and defeated Bogdan Vizoli of Woodbury 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals.
East Ridge will represent Section 3AA in the state team tournament after defeating Eastview in the championship match May 26. Eastview finished 11-8.
Pairings for the Class AA team, singles and doubles tournaments had not been announced as of Wednesday afternoon. Several sections had not yet completed their individual tournaments – including Section 1AA, where South Suburban Conference champion Lakeville South is playing, along with Lakeville North and Farmington.
Class AA team competition will be Tuesday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 9, at Prior Lake High School. Individual competition begins Thursday, June 10, with first-round singles matches at 8 a.m. and first-round doubles at 10. Championship matches for singles and doubles are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 11.
