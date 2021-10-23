Playoff season arrives for prep football

Class 6A postseason openers are Oct. 29
Playoff season for Minnesota high school football starts Tuesday, Oct. 26, with section games in six of the seven enrollment classes.
The largest class, 6A, starts its postseason Friday, Oct. 29, with 16 first-round games.
After the 2020 state playoffs were canceled because of the pandemic, the month-long run-up to championship games at U.S. Bank Stadium has returned. Prep Bowl games are scheduled Nov. 26 and 27.
Here’s a preview of opening-round playoff games involving teams from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Class 5A, Section 3
Apple Valley vs. Bloomington Jefferson
When and where: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Bloomington Stadium.
Seeds: Bloomington Jefferson is No. 4, Apple Valley is No. 5.
Records: Both teams are 1-7.
Winner plays: at No. 1 seed St. Thomas Academy, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Of note: The Sept. 17 game between these teams was decided in the final minute, with Jefferson winning 21-20 when an Apple Valley two-point conversion attempt failed. Jefferson won despite gaining only 109 yards.
Class 6A
Lakeville South vs. Hopkins
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Lakeville South.
Seeds: Lakeville South is the No. 1 seed from Section 3, Hopkins is the No. 8 seed from Section 6.
Records: Lakeville South 8-0, Hopkins 0-8.
Winner plays: Anoka or Mounds View at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Of note: This will be the second meeting in two weeks between the teams; Lakeville South won 50-0 on Oct. 20. South reached the semifinals the last two years Class 6A playoffs were held (2018 and 2019) and went 8-0 in 2020, when they were no state playoffs because of the pandemic. Cougars junior running back Carson Hansen has rushed for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also has two touchdown receptions.
Farmington vs. Forest Lake
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Farmington.
Seeds: Farmington is the No. 2 seed in Section 3, Forest Lake is the No. 7 seed in Section 4.
Records: Farmington 4-4, Forest Lake 2-6.
Winner plays: Minnetonka or Brainerd at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Of note: Victories over Section 3 opponents Rosemount and Lakeville North put the Tigers in position for a No. 2 seed despite a 20-8 loss at Wayzata to close the regular season. Farmington quarterback Connor Weed has passed for 1,174 yards and tailback Rod Finley has rushed for 819. Forest Lake’s regular-season finale was a 63-0 loss to Lakeville North.
Rosemount vs. Edina
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Rosemount.
Seeds: Rosemount is the No. 3 seed in Section 3, Edina is the No. 6 seed in Section 6.
Records: Rosemount 4-4, Edina 1-7.
Winner plays: Woodbury or Champlin Park at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Of note: This is a rematch of a Sept. 10 game won by Rosemount 31-19. Rosemount ended a four-game losing streak with a 28-7 victory over Burnsville on Oct. 21. Will Priest rushed for two touchdowns and Vincent Pyne passed for 212 yards and one score for the Irish. Edina allowed 30 points or more in its first seven games, all losses, before defeating Eastview 28-14 on Oct. 21.
Lakeville North vs. White Bear Lake
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at White Bear Lake.
Seeds: Lakeville North is the No. 5 seed in Section 6, White Bear Lake is the No. 4 seed in Section 4.
Records: Lakeville North 3-5, White Bear Lake 6-2.
Winner plays: Eden Prairie or Coon Rapids at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Of note: It’s been feast or famine for Lakeville North’s offense. The Panthers were shut out in three of their first five games but have averaged 43 points in their last three, including a 63-0 victory over Forest Lake on Oct. 21. North is 2-1 since making freshman Riley Grossman the starting quarterback. Although White Bear Lake could get only the No. 4 seed in Section 4, the Bears are ranked ninth in Class 6A by the Associated Press.
Eastview vs. Centennial
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Centennial.
Seeds: Eastview is the No. 6 seed in Section 3, Centennial is the No. 3 seed in Section 4.
Records: Eastview 3-5, Centennial 4-4.
Winner plays: Burnsville or St. Michael-Albertville at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Of note: The Lightning went 3-1 in a four-week midseason stretch with victories over Park of Cottage Grove, Eagan and Burnsville. Senior Tyler Jerstad leads the rushing offense; he scored both Lightning touchdowns in a 28-14 loss to Edina on Oct. 21. Centennial was seeded ahead of a team with a better (White Bear Lake) in Section 4 because of its difficult schedule. The Cougars played five teams currently ranked in the top 10 in Class 6A.
Eagan vs. Stillwater
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Stillwater.
Seeds: Eagan is the No. 8 seed in Section 3, Stillwater is the No. 1 seed in Section 4.
Records: Eagan 2-6, Stillwater 7-1.
Winner plays: Wayzata or Osseo at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Of note: Regardless of what happens in the playoffs, Eagan will finish with its best record in six years; the last time the Wildcats won two games in a season was 2015. Eagan is 2-1 since installing sophomore Carson Schwamb at quarterback. Landon Tonsager, who previously played quarterback, now is the Wildcats’ top running back. Stillwater, ranked fourth in Class 6A, won its first seven games before losing 28-21 at second-ranked Eden Prairie on Oct. 21.
Burnsville vs. St. Michael-Albertville
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at St. Michael-Albertville.
Seeds: Burnsville is the No 7 seed in Section 6, STMA is the No. 2 seed in Section 5.
Records: Burnsville 1-7, STMA 4-4.
Winner plays: Eastview or Centennial at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Of note: Burnsville’s only victory was in Week 2 against winless Hopkins. But the Blaze have some playmakers, notably running back/linebacker Colton Gregersen, defensive lineman Dylan Fischer, quarterback Sterling Brown Jr. and receiver Jay Homuth. STMA has dropped off a bit since a 6-2 season in 2020 where its only losses were to two undefeated teams, Eden Prairie and Lakeville South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.