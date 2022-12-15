Lightning boys defeat Wayzata at Tip Off Classic
Two days after a varsity debut he’d just as soon forget, Eastview forward Jonathan Mekonnen had a performance he probably always will remember.
He scored 21 points as the Lightning defeated Wazyata 81-75 in one of the featured boys basketball games at the Breakdown Tip Off Classic on Dec. 10 at Hopkins High School. Wayzata was fourth and Eastview sixth in the Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A rankings entering the game.
Mekonnen, a 6-foot-8 junior, spent most of last season on the junior varsity as the Lightning had older, more experienced players ahead of him. He played a few minutes here and there in varsity games where the outcome already had been decided.
His first opportunity for extended varsity minutes was Dec. 8 in the Lightning’s season opener against Eden Prairie, but he wasn’t on the floor for long in a 71-60 loss. The Breakdown Tip Off Classic was another chance for Mekonnen to show what he could do.
“Our first game, I think Jon played only about five minutes before fouling out,” Eastview coach Paul Goetz said. “And then look at his response coming back out on the floor after his first varsity experience. He was the best player on the floor (against Wayzata). I love that growth mindset.”
“Growth” is the operative word because while the Lightning are expected to be good, there’s still a lot to learn. Four of the top five scorers graduated from the 2021-22 team that finished sixth in the state Class 4A tournament.
Guards Dylan Omweno and Elias Batala, both seniors, will shoulder a lot of responsibility – and showed they could handle it at the Tip Off Classic. The Lightning led Wayzata by as many as 15 points in the second half before the Trojans got back in the game. Wayzata got within three, but the guards helped Eastview nurse the lead until the buzzer.
“We didn’t turn the ball over the last two minutes,” Goetz said. “We got to the free-throw line and made seven of eight. That’s guard play, right there. Their leadership was tremendous.”
Omweno was Eastview’s fourth-leading scorer last season, averaging 9.8 points per game. He scored 14 against Wayzata.
Forwards Mario Adams, Myles Adams and Chet Kloss, all 6-6 seniors, bring length and athletic ability. Mario Adams scored 13 points in each of Eastview’s first two games. Forward Henry Eliason and guard Alexander Schroeder are two more seniors the Lightning can bring off the bench.
Eden Prairie was ranked eighth in Class 4A, and losing to the Eagles didn’t shake up Eastview all that much.
“We got the first-game jitters out,” Goetz said. “We did a good job with ball movement and just understanding the intensity you have to play with when you play these good teams.”
Eastview will play seventh-ranked Osseo at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at “The Big Stage,” a Breakdown Sports event at Osseo High School. “We know our kids want to play against good opponents,” Goetz said. “So hopefully at the end of the year, it makes us better in the big picture.”
The Lightning open South Suburban Conference play at home Tuesday, Dec. 20, against Burnsville. The Blaze’s top player is senior forward Khalif Bettis, who averaged almost 20 points a game last year and scored 48 in a season-opening victory over Coon Rapids.
Tip Off Classic results
Eastview was one of three South Suburban Conference teams to play in the Breakdown Tip Off Classic, and two left with victories. Also winning was No. 2-ranked Lakeville North, which defeated defending Class 3A champion Totino-Grace 68-65. Senior forward and University of Wisconsin recruit Nolan Winter had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Rosemount lost to Robbinsdale Armstrong 53-51. Senior guard Anish Ramlall had 15 points and senior forward Carter Theisen 13 for the Irish.
