Farmington will play Andover in Class AA girls hockey quarterfinals
Jon Holmes is big on visualization, which is something he passes on to his players.
Come February, the Farmington girls hockey team pictures itself playing in the state tournament. The Tigers envision what it will take to get there. Early in the season, they rely on instincts and ability; the stretch run is for fine-tuning.
“We do a lot of visualization of what February’s going to look like. It makes it tougher on me in November and December to really demand the most of them,” said Holmes, whose team will play in the state Class AA tournament for the third time in four years. “We’re really a telescope team versus a microscope team.
“But the last two, three weeks we’ve really focused on the microscope. We try to just think big-picture in the beginning of the year and get down to the small details at the end.”
So if the Tigers start slowly – which they did in November by losing their first three games – they view it as part of the process. The point is to be playing well in the postseason, and Farmington outscored three Section 1AA opponents 23-3. A 4-0 victory over Northfield in the championship game Feb. 13 in Owatonna gave the Tigers their third section title since 2017.
“When the big games are coming up we get a lot more consistent,” said junior defender Jayden Seifert, who had 11 points in the three section tournament games. “We need to play our roles and we also have to focus on the big picture, which is going farther than we did last year.”
In their last two state appearances in 2017 and 2019 the Tigers lost in the quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center. Therefore, the first goal is to win the opening game, which guarantees two more at Xcel. That will be a difficult assignment as the Tigers (18-10) drew No. 2 seed Andover (25-2) in the Class AA quarterfinal round at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Farmington has the most losses of any Class AA tournament qualifier, but Holmes said “we know we can play with any team and beat any team. We’ve had good games with top-five teams. For us, it’s going to be focusing on the small things, do one thing right every shift and not think much about the end result – but try to stay at the X and win that first game.”
The Tigers’ attention to detail was spot-on in the Section 1AA championship game at Four Seasons Centre. Northfield upset No. 1-seeded Lakeville South in the semifinals but was never in the game against Farmington. Farmington outshot Northfield 19-6 in the first period and got power-play goals from Seifert and Grace Auge. Yet, Holmes said it wasn’t the Tigers’ best period.
“I think we were nervous, but we still came out of it with a two-goal lead,” the coach said. “One of the reasons we came out nervous was because we didn’t want to give them any two-on-ones or breakaways. We played them earlier (at Farmington’s holiday tournament) and they had a couple of those.”
Sam Moehle added even-strength goals in the second and third periods as the Tigers put the game out of reach. Moehle also had one assist and Sadie Long picked up two assists. Tigers goalie Ryleigh Furlong stopped all 15 shots she faced.
After the first period, “we kind of just said, ‘We got our nerves out, so let’s start picking up the pace.’” said junior Brenna Fuhrman. “We always focus on getting to the puck first, get that first touch and play from there.”
The Tigers have had to adjust to lineup changes throughout the season. They were without Fuhrman for seven games while she played for the gold medal-winning Team USA at the world Under-18 tournament. Then they lost Claire Enright, their leading scorer in the regular season, to hip surgery in late January.
“We had certain girls that needed to step up and do things they weren’t asked to do earlier,” Holmes said. “That makes us stronger at the end because when we get a five-on-three situation with two of our best defense in the box (in the Northfield game), we knew how to deal with it because we’d done it before.”
Thursday, the Tigers need to do it against one of the best teams in Minnesota. Most of Farmington’s core players have been in at least one state tournament, so they know what’s ahead.
“We know it all comes down to games like this and we have to give our all to keep our season going,” Seifert said.
