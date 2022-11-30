Phoenix rising: Girls hockey co-op takes the ice

Burnsville is host of six-school program
A chemistry experiment is taking place in local high school girls hockey that also might provide a glimpse into the sport’s future.
The key question: Can a team with athletes from six schools, some of which are an hour’s drive from others in the program, form a cohesive unit?
For the Metro-South Phoenix, a co-op that has Burnsville High School as its host, the answer is so far, so good.
“It’s a growing process. Kids are still learning to play with each other,” said head coach Chris Lepper. “It’s a new system for a lot of the girls. We want to see them be more vocal on the ice, but the more they play together, the more they’re going to start knowing where people are.”
The Phoenix, playing their first four home games in three different arenas, started their season 3-1, including a South Suburban Conference victory over Eagan.
“We know there are going to be bumps in the road,” Lepper said. “But as long as the kids keep battling and making progress, in the end it will give us a chance to be competitive for the section championship.”
So, how did the Phoenix get here?
Despite qualifying for the state tournament two of the last three years (and winning the consolation bracket in 2022) Burnsville’s days as a Burnsville-only girls hockey program were numbered.
“We’ve known that we were going to need a co-op for over three years,” Lepper said. “Coming into the state tournament in 2020, we had discussed that there has to be a push to find a co-op because we don’t have the numbers coming out in the youth program to support a Burnsville-only team.”
Girls youth players living in the Burnsville, Apple Valley and Eastview high school attendance areas already play in a co-op program called the Southside Valkyries. Things reached a critical stage in the Burnsville High program last season when the Blaze had to recruit girls with no hockey experience to play on the junior varsity team. With seven players graduating from last year’s team, Lepper said Burnsville officials knew the program was on a path that wasn’t sustainable.
Initial signs appeared to point to a co-op between Burnsville and Apple Valley. Those two schools are in the first year of a co-op in boys hockey, but it didn’t come together for the girls.
Guillaume Paek, who at the time was Burnsville High School’s activities director (he has since left the school for a private-sector job), started making calls. By his estimate, he contacted more than 20 schools to assess their interest in a girls hockey co-op.
Faribault, which had not had its own team since the 2018-19 season, committed in August. St. Paul Academy, a private school in St. Paul, needed a new arrangement after its previous girls hockey co-op broke up. Several other private schools got on board, and the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approved the plan Sept. 29.
Metro-South will play in the South Suburban Conference and Section 3AA, as Burnsville did last season. The Phoenix will split their remaining home games between Burnsville Ice Center and Drake Arena on the SPA campus.
The Phoenix’s roster of 30 girls consists of nine players from Burnsville, seven each from Faribault and SPA, five from St. Agnes and one each from De La Salle and Faribault private school Bethlehem Academy. About half of the players are in eighth or ninth grade.
Not everything went smoothly. Several girls who played on last year’s Blaze team and would have been eligible to return transferred because of the Burnsville program’s uncertain future. Two of the top returning forwards and last year’s starting goalie are now at Lakeville North.
“They said back in March that if there was not a co-op by Aug. 1 they were going to look elsewhere,” Lepper said. “They didn’t want the uncertainty of who they were going to play with not only this season, but the following season. And we had no co-op in place as of Aug. 1.”
While a six-school co-op might be unusual, girls hockey coaches in Minnesota are concerned about the rising number of co-op programs, which is tied to a decrease in players. Of 61 registered Class AA programs for the 2022-23 season, 26 are co-ops of two or more schools.
Because the schools in the Phoenix co-op are so far-flung, the schools have taken unusual steps to make it work. The players practice as much as other teams, just not always together.
“We have specific days where it’s full-team practices,” Lepper said. “And then we have days where practices are at their homes – the Burnsville kids skate at Burnsville and the Faribault kids skate in Faribault.
“A lot of these kids are eighth- and ninth-graders. They don’t have (driver’s) licenses, and their parents might not be able to drive them if they’re working. That’s OK. It’s a unique situation that has gone better than probably anybody expected.”
The merger of several programs has brought the Phoenix an unusually experienced coaching staff. Five coaches working with the Phoenix, including Lepper, were head coaches in their previous job. That group includes former Rosemount High School player Sarah Tollefson, who was the Waseca girls head coach. She is one of the co-op’s junior varsity coaches.
Metro-South played its first two home games in Faribault to re-introduce high school girls hockey to the community. The Phoenix defeated Eagan 4-3 on Nov. 22 at Burnsville Ice Center as Burnsville senior Madisyn Krumholz scored the game-winner and had two assists. SPA senior Greta Magnuson made 31 saves in goal.
On Nov. 26, the Phoenix took on 2022 state Class A tournament qualifier Albert Lea at Drake Arena. After falling behind by two goals, Metro-South rallied to win 3-2 on regulation-time goals by Krumholz and Ella Berthiaume (St. Agnes) and an overtime winner by Ella Bond (SPA).
Now that the Phoenix are building continuity on the ice, they want to solve the uniform conundrum. They have a new logo, but no uniforms yet to display it. They wore Faribault High School uniforms for the games in Faribault and Burnsville uniforms last week. Equipment bags were expected to arrive at any time and new uniforms are scheduled to be available in January.
“We have the stickers for the helmets, but I can’t wait for them to get their jerseys,” Lepper said.
