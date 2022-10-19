Patterson powers Cougars to victory over Shakopee

South football gearing up for another playoff run
Ryder Patterson picked up some souvenirs after a three-touchdown performance last week, but the biggest prize for the Lakeville South senior was a victory that kept the Cougars on course for a high playoff seed.
The defending Class 6A football champion Cougars improved to 5-2 with a 28-10 victory over Shakopee on Oct. 13. The priority now is getting ready for the playoffs, which start Oct. 28. The Cougars are likely to get the No. 2 seed in Section 3, which would allow them to play at home in the first two rounds (games in succeeding rounds take place at neutral sites).
“I think what we’re seeing this year is anybody can win on any given night,” said Patterson, who had two rushing touchdowns and one touchdown reception against Shakopee. “We’ve come back from our two losses, and I’m really proud of the way our defense and offense are coming together.”
Patterson rushed for 132 yards, including an 80-yard burst in the fourth quarter that sealed the game for sixth-ranked South. He caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Royse in the third quarter. He also made eight tackles on defense, and earned a Most Valuable Player award from the Great American Rivalry Series, which spotlights games from across the country during the high school season.
“They’re just putting me out there and giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent and put me in the best place to succeed,” Patterson said. “I try not to get pulled out of the game, but they do sometimes.”
Shakopee (5-2) was ranked fourth in Class 6A after defeating Eden Prairie 31-14 on Oct. 8, gaining 380 yards rushing in the victory. But the Sabers had only three practice days to prepare for South. Shakopee took the lead over the Cougars with a first-quarter field goal before the Cougars responded with two touchdowns in the second quarter and one in the third to make it 21-3.
“When we got the lead, it took them out of some of the things they like to do,” Lakeville South coach Ben Burk said. “Our defensive coaches had another great game plan. The kids were prepared for what Shakopee’s offense does and did a great job.”
Shakopee did gain 266 yards on the ground but didn’t reach the end zone until the third quarter, when South already had an 18-point lead.
Royse put the Cougars ahead with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first minute of the second quarter and completed three of four passes for 57 yards. Carson Hansen rushed for 99 yards on 13 carries.
Containing Hansen – no small feat in itself – can be counterproductive because the Cougars have other playmakers. “When the other team is keying on Carson, our coaches trust me and Jay Winters to get the work done,” Patterson said.
Defensive back Isaac Cin and linebacker Owen McCloud each were in on 10 tackles for the South defense.
Lakeville South was heavily favored in its game at winless Hopkins on Wednesday. Then the Cougars will wait to see what route they have to take to get back to U.S. Bank Stadium for the Prep Bowl. Class 6A playoff brackets are expected to be announced Friday morning.
“There are a lot of good teams this year,” Burk said of the Class 6A playoffs, “but I believe we’ll be ready.”
Lakeville North 14, Farmington 13
Somebody’s five-game losing streak was destined to end when the Panthers and Tigers meet Oct. 13 at Lakeville North High School. A game-saving blocked extra point in the final minute gave Lakeville North (2-5) its first victory since Week 1.
Farmington (1-6) pulled within one point with 42 seconds remaining when Jonathan Shrum scored on a 21-yard run. On the conversion, North sophomore Reece Hunt broke through cleanly for the block.
The Tigers scored in the first quarter on Shrum’s 69-yard run. Shrum, who splits time at quarterback with Baiden Bean, rushed for a game-high 217 yards and passed for 42.
Wyatt Albrecht of Lakeville North caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Riley Grossman in the second quarter as the Panthers pulled even. Sam Ripplinger’s 2-yard touchdown run 1 minute, 46 seconds before halftime game North the lead. A 48-yard interception return by junior defensive back Quinn Power set up the Panthers’ second touchdown.
