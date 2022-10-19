Patterson powers Cougars to victory over Shakopee

Ryder Patterson of Lakeville South drags Shakopee tacklers during the Cougars' 28-10 victory Oct. 13. Patterson had three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving.

 Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

South football gearing up for another playoff run

Ryder Patterson picked up some souvenirs after a three-touchdown performance last week, but the biggest prize for the Lakeville South senior was a victory that kept the Cougars on course for a high playoff seed.

