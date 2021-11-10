Dozens of local athletes signing National Letters of Intent
The door to college sports programs nationwide opened Wednesday, and dozens of local athletes signed the papers and walked through.
Wednesday was the first day of the fall National Letter of Intent signing period for most sports other than football. The signing period runs through Nov. 17 for basketball and through Aug. 1, 2022, for other Division I and Division II sports.
Football has an early signing period for Division I players Dec. 15-17 and a regular signing period that begins Feb. 2, 2022. Basketball players who don’t sign this week or next can do so beginning April 13, 2022.
The group of local signees includes eight players from Lakeville North’s state-qualifying girls soccer team and five from Eagan’s South Suburban Conference champion volleyball team. Ava Cinnamo, a standout on Rosemount’s state championship girls track and field team in 2021, will sign with Iowa State. Eagan swimming champion Jackson Kehler is headed to Utah and Lakeville North wrestling champion Jore Volk is expected to sign with Wyoming. Eastview senior Karin Young, the 2019 Class AA girls tennis singles champion, will sign with Oregon.
Here’s the list of local athletes signing with Division I and II colleges:
Burnsville
Sami Bowlby, women’s hockey, Quinnipiac; Zoie Dundon, women’s track and field/cross country, Minnesota.
Eastview
Annabelle Abruzzo, women’s soccer, Concordia (St. Paul); Sydney Davids, women’s swimming and diving, Ohio State; Tiara Diamond, volleyball, Bemidji State; T.J. Egan, baseball, Minnesota; Kenji Scales, men’s basketball, Sioux Falls; Karin Young, women’s tennis, Oregon; Tyler Jerstad, men’s lacrosse, Maryville.
Eagan
Charlie Harms, baseball, North Iowa Area; Liam Martin, baseball, California Santa Barbara; Lily Fandre, women’s basketball, Lehigh; Isabelle Bukraba, women’s lacrosse, Concordia St. Paul; Mara Ganje, women’s soccer, Colorado State Pueblo; Jackson Kehler, men’s swimming and diving, Utah; Avamarie Hopewell, women’s swimming and diving, Western Colorado; Kiera Liesinger, women’s swimming and diving, Connecticut; Katherine Randall, women’s swimming and diving, Arizona State; Yoo Mi Tomberlin Kim, women’s swimming and diving, Augustana; Kyra Kusnierek, women’s track and field/cross country, Southwest Minnesota State; Simara Amador, volleyball, South Dakota State; Emma Berran, volleyball, St. Cloud State; Lily Bertsch, volleyball, Jamestown; Sienna Ifill, volleyball, Marquette; Kendal Kemp, volleyball, Auburn.
Farmington
Gabe Bombardier, baseball, Upper Iowa; Kyle Hrncir, men’s basketball, Upper Iowa; Tyler Kloecki, men’s lacrosse, Utah; Morgan Benedict, softball, Bemidji State; Brandon Wilcek, men’s swimming and diving, Augustana; Maddie Grimm, women’s swimming and diving, St. Thomas.
Lakeville North
Olivia Purdy, women’s lacrosse, Saint Leo; Mya Snyder, women’s lacrosse, Northern Michigan; Ashley Bennett, women’s soccer, Colorado State Pueblo; McKenna Lehman, women’s soccer, St. Thomas; Brooke Quam, women’s soccer, St. Cloud State; Jocelyn Rowe, women’s soccer, Colgate; Abby Ruhland, women’s soccer, Marquette; Elaina Shromoff, women’s soccer, Northwest Missouri State; Hallie Witte, women’s soccer, Minnesota Duluth; Macy Zins, women’s soccer, Minnesota State Moorhead; Abby Jandro, volleyball, Fairfield; Kaitlynn Peterson, volleyball, Bradley; Jore Volk, wrestling, Wyoming.
Lakeville South
Zak Endres, baseball, North Dakota State; Hayden Mileski, baseball, Tulane; Ally Schultz, women’s basketball, Concordia St. Paul; Claire Enright, women’s hockey, Wisconsin; Taylor Otremba, women’s hockey, Minnesota State Mankato; Brielle Fannin, women’s lacrosse, Colorado-Colorado Springs; Morgan Haapala, women’s lacrosse, Concordia St. Paul; Lauren Sheets, women’s lacrosse, Concordia St. Paul; Emily Booth, women’s swimming and diving, Midland; Georgia Deml, women’s tennis, Minnesota State Mankato.
Rosemount
Will Kent, baseball, South Dakota State; Easton Richter, baseball, St. Louis; Tayah Leenderts, women’s basketball, Sioux Falls; Whitney Tuttle, women’s hockey, Minnesota State Mankato; Nick Sheedy, men’s lacrosse, Lewis; Emma Duchscherer, women’s lacrosse, Gardner Webb; Sayla Lotysz, women’s lacrosse, Marquette; Lexie Wilson, softball, Minnesota State Moorhead; Evan Kindseth, men’s swimming and diving, Miami of Ohio; Ava Cinnamo, women’s track and field, Iowa State; Jenna Johnson, women’s track and field, South Dakota State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.