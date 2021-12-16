Eighth-ranked North needs time to get everybody up to speed
The Breakdown Tip Off Classic was created to allow high school boys basketball fans to see many of the state’s top teams and players on one day, under one roof.
One of the most highly anticipated of the 16 games played Dec. 11 at Hopkins High School was Lakeville North facing Park of Cottage Grove. It was to feature a player who’s part of University of Minnesota coach Ben Johnson’s first recruiting class (Park forward Pharrel Payne) and two players the Gophers want (North forward Nolan Winter and guard Jack Robison).
Payne and teammate Jamari Walker didn’t play, costing the Wolfpack much of their size and taking a little luster off the Wolfpack-Panthers matchup. Lakeville North took advantage, with the 6-foot-10 Winter scoring 24 points in the Panthers’ 56-43 victory.
“They’re obviously a little shorthanded, but we’ve been very shorthanded to start the year too,” North coach John Oxton said. “We did some things well. We have a lot to work on, but there was progress for sure.”
Winter, a junior whose Division I offers include Minnesota, Wisconsin, Stanford and Xavier, came into the season with an injured toe and hasn’t been able to practice regularly yet. He missed the Panthers’ first game, a 78-63 loss to East Ridge on Dec. 7.
Winter played most of the game against Park although he will need time to get his conditioning back. “He needed to rest the toe, but he said he felt good (Saturday), and we hope that continues,” Oxton said.
Robison, a sophomore who also counts Minnesota and Wisconsin among his Division I offers, had a game-high 22 points against East Ridge. Junior guard Hudson Vaith scored 15 and senior forward Brayden Manning had 13.
Only a few North players – most notably Winter, Robison and Vaith – came into this season with significant varsity experience. “We have a lot of guys who are new and trying to figure stuff out,” Oxton said. “But we think we have some good depth. We’ve got to be a little smarter with the ball. We’ve had a few too many turnovers, but it’ll get better.”
North’s defense appeared to befuddle Park in the first half as the Panthers mixed man-to-man and zone looks. A 2-3 zone is an unusual sight in a North program that uses predominantly man to man, but it could have a place in this year’s game plan.
“Playing zone is very unusual for us,” Oxton said. “I thought it looked really good at times. There are some things we have to clean up, but it was encouraging.
“With our length, we think the zone plays into our strengths a little bit. Obviously we want to be able to guard man to man, but we think this is going to give us some flexibility.”
Gavin Boe, a 6-5, senior, along with senior Will Drake and juniors Sam Nolan and J.T. Thornton, help give the Panthers a deep group of guards. North also has several junior forwards in the 6-5 to 6-8 range who potentially can help.
Against Park, Manning had nine points, Robison eight and Nolan seven as North took an early lead and held it the rest of the way.
Lakeville North started the season ranked fifth in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News and was ranked eighth last week. There’s plenty of time for the Panthers to move up.
“The biggest thing is going to be, can we get quality shots every possession and quit turning the ball over so much?” Oxton said. “I know we can get better at that. It’s just going to take some time. We’ve had so many practices with people gone with injury, illness, that we’re not all on the same page yet. We’ll get there. They’re very talented.”
The Panthers play a non-conference game at Chaska at 7 p.m. Thursday, then face Minneapolis South in another Breakdown Sports event at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Totino-Grace High School. They open the South Suburban Conference portion of their schedule at Lakeville South at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
