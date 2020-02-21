Lakeville North's gymnasts have been competing long enough to know not to panic when one event doesn't meet their expectations.
The Panthers though they had a slow start on vault, their first event of the state Class AA team competition Friday night. As it turned out, they still had the lead after every team completed one event. From there they weren't going to be caught, winning their third state championship in four years.
North scored 149.975 in the Class AA meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium -- just short of hitting 150 points for the fourth time this season but two points ahead of runner-up Sartell-St. Stephen.
The championship is the second in a row and 13th overall for Lakeville High School and Lakeville North. The program had a dominant streak in the 1990s and early 2000s, winning nine state titles in 11 years. Since 2017 the Panthers have had three state titles and one second-place finish (in 2018).
The state individual competition will be held Saturday, but senior Rachel Steiner turned in Lakeville North's top all-around score in the team competition with 38.05. She also had the Panthers' highest scores on vault (9.6) and uneven parallel bars (9.7).
Ashley Goodlund was North's leader on balance beam with 9.375 and Anna Altermatt led the team on floor exercise with 9.675.
Steiner, Goodlund, Altermatt, Kaitlyn Nguyen and Abby Kvale all did all four events for North in the Class AA team competition.
Steiner, Altermatt and Goodlund have qualified as all-arounders for the Class AA individual competition, which starts at 6 p.m. Saturday. Nguyen will compete in two events and Kvale one.
More about the state meet will appear later at sunthisweek.com and in the Sun Thisweek newspapers print edition.
