Panthers win in what could be a section prelude

Eastview boys’ 12-game winning streak is broken
We’ll never know if Lakeville North could have gone to the state boys basketball tournament for the ninth consecutive year because the pandemic ended the 2019-20 season before the section playoffs were complete.
What is known is the Panthers would have faced a huge challenge against heavily favored Eastview, the South Suburban Conference champion. The Panthers also know that if they are to start a new streak this year, Eastview looms as a huge obstacle.
That made their 52-46 victory at Eastview last Friday all the more satisfying. It will be difficult for North to overtake Eastview in the South Suburban – going into this week’s action the Panthers trailed the Lightning by three games with five remaining – but the Panthers know if they have to go on the road to play Eastview again, they have a chance.
And it looks like the path to the Class 4A, Section 3 championship goes through Eastview’s gym. The Lightning, whose loss Friday was their first of the season after 12 consecutive victories, are solidly favored to get the No. 1 seed for section play that begins in mid-March. The current plan in Section 3 is for every game to be in the higher seed’s gym, so the No. 1 seed might never leave home.
Lakeville North coach John Oxton said following Friday’s game the Panthers (10-4) will probably have to come back to Eastview’s gym and win again if they are to win the section championship. So, how did they get it done last week?
“The big thing is rebound, and I thought we did a pretty good job of that,” Oxton said. “You have to be strong with the ball because they’re going to put a lot of pressure on you. You have to cut hard, do a lot of curl cutting and back cutting, stuff like that.
“We had moments where we struggled, but that’s going to happen when you play a high-level team. We’re very proud of our kids for being resilient.”
Although North led 30-19 at halftime and was in front the majority of the game, that resilience was tested. Eastview trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half but came back and took a 44-41 lead on Kenji Scales’ three-pointer with about four minutes remaining.
The Panthers, ranked eighth in Class 4A, didn’t flinch. A three-pointer by Will Blascziek and consecutive baskets off steals by Blascziek and Cooper Laufenburger were the key plays in an 11-0 run that put North back in control.
Laufenburger had 14 points and Blascziek 13 for Lakeville North. The two seniors are the Panthers’ top two scorers, with Blascziek averaging 17.1 points and Laufenburger averaging 12.8.
“Our seniors have been big for us the whole year and that’s been a lot of fun,” Oxton said. “(Sophomore) Nolan Winter came up big too, with a huge block and a couple of good finishes.”
Winter, who averages 11.2 points, scored 14 against Eastview.
Eastview was missing starting guard Jackson Purcell and reserve forward Jamal Ambrose, both out because of injuries. Senior forward Henry Shannon led the Lightning with 16 points, with Brady Schmitz scoring 12 and Zach Spann and Scales adding nine each. Lakeville North’s pesky defense held third-ranked Eastview more than 20 points below its season average.
The Lightning’s loss to Lakeville North leaves Champlin Park as the only undefeated team in Class 4A going into this week’s play.
On Tuesday, Eastview defeated Rosemount 64-63, ending the Irish's seven-game winning streak and increasing its conference lead to two games over Shakopee, which lost to Lakeville South 62-59. Lakeville North routed Burnsville 70-24 to pull within one game of Shakopee for second place in the SSC.
It’s a busy week for South Suburban Conference basketball teams with three league dates scheduled. Lakeville North is home against Eagan on Thursday and Apple Valley on Saturday, with both games starting at 7 p.m. Eastview’s other games this week are home against Apple Valley on Thursday and at Lakeville South on Saturday.
Lakeville North extended its winning streak to five after defeating Burnsville. Oxton said he likes the trajectory his team is on.
“As the year has gone on we’ve gotten better and better defensively,” he said. “We held a pretty good team (Eastview) to 19 points in the first half. I know they didn’t play very well, but just like they had something to do with our struggles, we had something to do with theirs. We’re making progress. Guys are getting more confident and more comfortable.”
