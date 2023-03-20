After 23-win season, girls basketball team wants to challenge for state title
Lakeville North had plenty of talent, but flexibility might have been the Panthers’ key attribute.
Flexibility, as in recognizing when something isn’t working and pivoting to something else.
Early in the girls basketball season, Panthers coach Shelly Clemons said she though a half-court man-to-man defense might best suit her team’s strong starting five. That didn’t produce the results Clemons was looking for, so the Panthers went back to being ... well, the Panthers.
“We played half-court man the first few games, and I learned that’s just not my style,” Clemons said. “We lost our edge, I think. We went back to full-court pressing and changed the way we played our half-court zone, matching up so we’re more aggressive and not just sitting inside of the three-point line. We’re pressuring the guards right away, then we’re matching up out of that zone. Our girls like to be able to switch it up, and it was good for us to have different options against different teams.”
Returning to the full-court aggression past Lakeville North teams were known for, the Panthers won the South Suburban Conference and Section 1 championships, and reached the state tournament for the seventh time in Clemons’ 10 years as head coach. Lakeville North finished 23-9 after defeating Roseville and losing to Stillwater and Centennial at the Class 4A tournament last week.
The state tournament didn’t go as the Panthers had hoped. In the Class 4A quarterfinals March 15 they fought back from a 14-point deficit in the second half against Stillwater, only to lose 67-65 on a Stillwater basket with 11 seconds remaining. The winning layup by guard Amy Thompson was the Ponies’ only scoring in the last 5 minutes, 18 seconds.
Trailing 65-51, Lakeville North tied the game with a 14-0 run. Junior guard Gabby Betton had 17 points during the run, and junior forward Trinity Wilson tied it on a free throw with 28 seconds to play.
Wilson had 18 points and six rebounds, leading Lakeville North in both categories. Betton scored 12, Aduke Ojullu had 11, Gracie Winge scored 10 and Haley Bryant added nine. Both teams shot well from the field, with Lakeville North making 54.3 percent and Stillwater 55.6.
“Our goal in years past was to get to the state tournament. This year our goal was to make a run in the state tournament,” Clemons said. “Our players were pretty devastated (after the loss to Stillwater). This year we stayed in a hotel and they got to stay together all last night. There were no distractions. We just approached it as, we get to play another game. There are a lot of teams that wish they were here, that don’t get to be here and are sitting in school right now. We get to have this experience.”
The Panthers shook off the disappointment from the first-round loss and defeated Roseville 60-48 in a consolation semifinal game March 16. In that game, Wilson became the Panthers’ single-season rebounding leader, breaking the previous record of 327 set by Cassie Rochel in 2010.
Centennial broke open a close game in the second half of the Class 4A consolation final, defeating Lakeville North 71-54. Bryant, playing her final high school game, led the Panthers with 12 points.
Bryant and Emy Wolkow, the two seniors in North’s starting lineup, will move on to college basketball, with Bryant headed to Wisconsin-Stout and Wolkow committed to Gustavus Adolphus. Guards Mara Westerman, Jillian Schwieters and Gabriella Grange also graduate from the Panthers’ state tourney roster, as does forward Josie Glomstad.
The returnees will have high expectations next season, above even what they brought into this season.
“We wanted to be a top-five team in the state, and I think we were consistently around the 10-15 area,” Clemons said. “We knew if we could get everybody playing their best, doing their roles and playing them well, we could be the team we wanted to be.
“The seniors we’re graduating have been really special to us. Next year we know we’re returning a ton of talent. I think when you look at our team next year, we have a real shot at making a run to win the whole thing. I think that’s attainable if they’re willing to put in the work and play as a team.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.