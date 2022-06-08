Panthers’ team effort brings home section golf trophy

North boys, South girls advance to state tourney next week
A bit of script-flipping worked out well enough for the Lakeville North boys golf team to send the Panthers to next week’s state tournament.
“Last year we won the (South Suburban) conference over Eastview and Farmington but lost in the section tournament,” coach Steve Sabetti said. “We like playing in the conference, but our goal this year was to win the section.”
The Panthers did that last week at The Jewel in Lake City. After being tied for first place after the first round and being in a four-team logjam at the top of the Class 3A, Section 1 tournament, they shot 295 in the second round to pull away for an eight-stroke victory over Albert Lea. Farmington, the 2021 section champion, finished third this year, 10 strokes behind North. Lakeville South placed sixth.
There was plenty of star power in the Section 1 tournament, including Northfield senior Nate Stevens, the defending Class 3A individual champion and regarded as the state’s best player. Farmington featured two players (Kyler Schwamb and Zach Rouleau) who recently committed to Division I colleges.
North has its own standout in senior Chase Camilli, who led the South Suburban in stroke average and finished second individually in Section 1, two strokes behind Stevens. After Camilli, the Panthers have a group of players that are relatively equal in ability and have a knack for picking up teammates who have had rough days.
Camilli shot 2-under-par 69 in the first round. North’s next best score was 78 by Eric Wibbens, and 79s by Nick Olson and Ryan Young also counted for the Panthers.
Evan Raiche, a junior, shot 80 in the first round but turned in 72 in the final round, tying Camilli for the Panthers’ best. The second-day improvement by junior Jack Sabetti was even more dramatic, going from 90 in the first round to a 76 that counted for his team.
“He’s had some rounds in the mid to high 80s, but he’s also had some rounds in the mid to upper 70s,” Steve Sabetti said of his son. “So I knew he was capable of shooting a good score. He played much better Day 2, and he made some putts.”
Camilli shot 72 in the second round and finished the tournament at 1-under 141. Stevens was the only other player finishing under pay, shooting 69 over his final 18 holes for a 139 total.
“Chase, of course, played remarkably well,” Steve Sabetti said. “He was in the lead over Nate Stevens on Day 1, and Nate last year I think was 24 under for his four rounds in the section and state tournaments. Chase played right with him.”
The Panthers’ coach said the team benefits from not having to lean too heavily on the same four players to produce the team score.
“Everybody’s score counted in at least one round of the section tournament,” Steve Sabetti said.
The Panthers are eighth in the Minnesota Golf Association all-class state rankings and feel good about their chances. No. 1-ranked Edina and No. 2 Spring Lake Park also have advanced; Spring Lake Park beat defending Class 3A champion Maple Grove in the Section 5 tournament.
Eastview also will represent the South Suburban in the state Class 3A boys tourney Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. Boys tee times start at 7:30 p.m. each day.
“Edina should be the favorite, but there are several teams not far behind them,” Steve Sabetti said. “If we can keep the ball in play off the tee, I’d like to see what we can do.”
Schwamb led defending section champion Farmington in the section tourney with two rounds of 72 for a 144 total and third place. He is one of five players from the section advancing to state individually. Also qualifying individually is Lakeville South senior Hogan Ordal, who shot 73-72–145 to finish fourth.
South girls take Section 1
Lakeville North teams have dominated the Class 3A, Section 1 girls tournament in recent years, but with the Panthers going through a rebuilding phase, it left the door open for a new champion. Stepping through was Lakeville South, which won the section champion by five strokes to qualify for state for the first time in school history.
The Cougars led by 14 strokes after the May 31 first round at Cannon Golf Club. Northfield and Albert Lea cut into their lead in the second round June 2, but not enough to keep the Cougars from the section trophy.
Lakeville South, ranked seventh in the state by the MGA, plays in the state tournament at Bunker Hills on June 14-15. Fourth-ranked Eastview is the other South Suburban Conference girls team to earn a place at state. Girls tee times start at noon both days of the state tourney.
Lakeville South was led by junior Kelsi Mauzy, who finished second in the section individually with 77-86–163, two strokes behind Alyssa Jensen of Albert Lea.
Quinn Benolkin, another South junior, shot 85 and 95 to finish ninth individually. Senior Sophie Fox (12th, 98-93–191), junior Ava Ernst (13th, 95-97–192) and ninth-grader Charlotte Benolkin (16th, 99-96–195) also placed in the top 20. Lily Honda, a senior, also played in the section tourney for South.
Farmington senior Aspen Ball had rounds of 89 and 82 for a 171 total and fifth place individually. That was six strokes below the state tournament cutoff, so Ball is heading for Bunker Hills next week.
Farmington improved 24 strokes from the first round to the second to finish fifth, 63 strokes behind Lakeville South. Lakeville North was 10th after the first round and missed the team cut for the second round. Panthers players Olivia Hanson, Sydney Timm and Molly Anderson qualified for the second round of the section individual tourney; Hanson was the highest finisher in 19th place.
