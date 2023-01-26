Deep roster, commitment to defense key North’s run
A 79-52 victory over Burnsville last week was the Lakeville North girls basketball team’s ninth in 11 games – and, to senior guard Haley Bryant, signaled a significant change from last season.
“Last year we took a bit of a dip in midseason,” Bryant said, “and this year we seem to be on an upward trend. We hope that continues.”
The Panthers faced their toughest challenge of their season so far on Tuesday when they played undefeated, No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Hopkins. They trailed by two points at halftime before the Royals took command and won 74-48. Still, the Panthers have made themselves the team to catch in the South Suburban Conference, and possibly the team to beat in the Class 4A, Section 1 playoffs.
“We’re a very deep team with a lot of young talent,” said Bryant, who scored seven points in the Burnsville game. “Last year we struggled a little bit before we learned to play together. I feel like this year we’re a lot more prepared and have a lot more experience. The young group, when they come in the game, they’re just as ready as the starting five.”
Lakeville North is 6-1 in the South Suburban Conference and 10-5 overall. North was ranked 10th in Class 4A last week by Minnesota Basketball News; all of its losses are to teams ranked 11th or higher.
“We’ve talked a lot about what our end goal is, and we know we have a lot of work to do to get all the pieces together and play our best basketball by March,” coach Shelly Clemons said. “I feel like we’re on track compared to where I thought we’d be and where we are compared to past seasons.
“It’s hard not to look ahead, but at the same time we have been looking pretty closely at the conference standings because I think that’s really motivating for the girls. We still have a lot of tough conference games ahead of us.”
The Panthers have plenty of depth, including six players averaging five points or more per game. The proven scorers in that group are guard Gabby Betton (13.8 points per game) and forward Trinity Wilson (13.7). Both are juniors.
“When you have a big power post like Trinity, our team understands everything has to go through her,” Clemons said. “Most teams are going to be doubling her, so we’ve worked a lot on looking into her, then reading where that (defensive) help is coming from and moving the ball. We believe we have five scorers on the floor at all times, so if they want to try to take one weapon away, we need to exploit that.”
Wilson had 20 points and Betton 14 in Lakeville North’s Jan. 19 victory at Burnsville, where the Panthers took control early in the first half. Shawna Bruha scored 19 points and Ashley King 15 for Burnsville, 2-8 in the conference and 3-13 overall.
Although the Panthers look to move the ball upcourt quickly, the program’s long-standing tradition of intense, aggressive defense remains.
“Coming in as a freshman, I learned you will not step on the court if you can’t play defense,” Bryant said. “We’re a very defense-driven team and pride ourselves on that.
“At the beginning of the season I didn’t think we switched up defensive game plans as much as we’re doing now. We’re finding success with it, so I think we’re going to continue to do that. We’re not afraid to throw anything out there.”
Lakeville North returns to South Suburban Conference play at 7 p.m. Friday at Shakopee. The Panthers play host to Rochester John Marshall in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. Saturday before taking on Rosemount at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Rosemount game is the first of two this season against the ninth-ranked Irish.
