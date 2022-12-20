Lakeville North wins 9 in a row
Lakeville North traveled to northwest Minnesota to start the girls hockey season. The Panthers returned with a couple of losses but a clearer idea of how they needed to play to have success.
“The teams up north play a very fast game,” Panthers coach Buck Kochevar said. “You need to be able to move the puck and make quick decisions. Our game against Roseau (a 4-1 loss in the season opener) was kind of a funny one because we had a lot of shots and their goaltender played a great game. But there’s no doubt the trip helped us.”
The Panthers won their next nine games after returning from the northern road trip. They took the lead in the South Suburban Conference after defeating Lakeville South 4-0 and Apple Valley 3-2 last week. They have four non-conference games scheduled – including one Tuesday against defending Section 1AA champion Northfield – before returning to conference play Jan. 5 at Prior Lake.
Lakeville North (9-2 overall, 8-0 SSC) shut out six opponents during the winning streak and allowed just five goals in the nine-game stretch. “Our goaltending is very solid this year,” Kochevar said. “We returned (eighth-grader) Kaia Weiland, who’s a year older and stronger. And then we added (Addison) Oettinger.”
Oettinger played goalie for the Burnsville team that finished fifth in the 2022 state Class AA tournament. The Burnsville program, however, was facing a transition brought about by a numbers shortage. In September, it entered a co-op with five other schools and re-branded as the Metro-South Phoenix. Oettinger was one of several former Blaze players that transferred to Lakeville North because of uncertainty over the Burnsville program’s future.
The two goalies have been alternating and performing well. Weiland has a 0.80 goals-against average and Oettinger’s is 1.33. Each has three shutouts.
Bella Mayer – one of only two seniors on the North roster – and junior Ashley Wagenbach lead the defense. Several younger players also are contributing on the blue line, including Makayla Lee who, like Weiland, is an eighth-grader in her second season on the varsity.
Although the Panthers’ top three scorers – forwards Addison Bowlby (20 points), Gracie Hanson (19) and Shay Swanson (10) – skate on the same line, Kochevar said they are committed to playing three lines consistently.
“We want to roll three lines as much as we can,” he said. “All of those kids have roles, and they’ve played them very well this year. They’ve all played really well.”
Lakeville North, ranked 12th in Class AA by Let’s Play Hockey, took the lead in the South Suburban with its victory over 10th-ranked Lakeville South on Dec. 15 at Ames Arena. The Panthers broke open a close game with third-period goals by Greta Smith, Bowlby and Hanson. Hannah Weckman scored on the power play in the first period, and Weiland stopped all 17 shots she faced.
Defending South Suburban champion Lakeville South lost for the first time after a season-opening six-game winning streak. Cougars goalie Claire Bronson made 16 saves.
Wagenbach scored the game-winner with 3 minutes, 20 seconds remaining as Lakeville North defeated 16th-ranked Apple Valley 3-2 on Dec. 17. The goal was Wagenbach’s second of the game, and Kate Swierczek also scored. Oettinger made 26 saves for the Panthers, who were able to keep Apple Valley sophomore forward Makayla Moran off the scoresheet. Moran had 17 goals in the Eagles’ first eight games.
Going into the holidays, Lakeville led Lakeville South by two points and third-place Shakopee by six in the South Suburban Conference standings. The Panthers have another trip to northern Minnesota next week when they play in Warroad’s holiday tournament. They will play Warroad, Proctor/Hermantown and Crookston in the tourney; those teams are ranked first, second and seventh in Class A.
Girls hockey notes
• Lakeville South is 7-2 overall after losses to Lakeville North and Holy Family, but the defending South Suburban champion Cougars remain in contention in the conference race. They’re 7-1 in the conference, trailing North by two points, and have a rematch with the Panthers on Jan. 28.
Greta Heit, Josie Grossman, Eva Aguilera and Sophie Kuhns scored in a 4-3 victory over Eastview on Dec. 17, with Kuhns scoring the game-winner with less than four minutes remaining.
• Apple Valley and Rosemount were tied for fifth in the SSC with 4-4 league records going into this week’s play. Farmington and Metro-South were tied for seventh at 3-5.
• Brynn Diehl had two goals and one assist as Eastview defeated Eagan 5-0 on Dec. 8 for the Lightning’s first victory of the season. The Lightning went into this week 1-10 overall, although five of their losses were by one or two goals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.