North closes season with victory over Jefferson
Having lost its chance for a state championship in the first round of the Class 4A volleyball tournament, Lakeville North set out to accomplish what was still possible – leaving the court with a good feeling after winning its final match of the season.
The Panthers accomplished that by defeating Bloomington Jefferson 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17 in the consolation championship round of the state tourney Nov. 13 at Xcel Energy Center.
North had a team potentially good enough to reach state in 2020, but no state tournament was held because of the pandemic. Coach Jackie Richter said her players understood that being in the state tournament was a special opportunity.
“It’s such a huge feat in itself,” she said. “I’m happy for our girls that they get to walk away finishing their season on a win. Most of the matches – not all, but a lot of them – went four or five (sets). You know when you come here regardless of seeding or ranking that every match is going to be a dogfight.”
Lakeville North was in the state tournament for the ninth time in the community’s two-high school era, which started in 2005. Lakeville South has gone to state twice, meaning a Lakeville team has been there 11 times in the 16 state volleyball tournaments since the school split.
Wayzata entered the Class 4A tournament ranked first and finished the season 34-0 after closing out East Ridge in four sets in the championship match. The Trojans, who also won the large-school title in 2019, have won 54 consecutive matches.
Lakeville North would have faced Wayzata in the semifinals if the fourth-seeded Panthers defeated fifth-seeded Rogers in the first round. The Royals, after dropping the first set, roared back to win the next three and send North to the consolation bracket.
In the Nov. 13 consolation final, senior outside hitter Kaitlynn Peterson had 20 kills and two blocks as the Panthers (23-11) defeated Jefferson. Peterson had just four attack errors in 52 attempts and only one error in 25 serve receptions.
Senior Bailey Leeke had 13 kills and three blocks. Peterson and libero Sidney Wissbrod each made 14 digs.
In the consolation semifinals Nov. 11, Lakeville North dropped the opening set to Roseville before coming back to win 16-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20. Eighth-grader Rayna Christianson had 11 kills, and four other North players had at least seven. Ava Blascziek (21) and Abby Jandro (20) split the setting duties. Emily Ramsay made 19 digs. The Panthers, who struggled with Rogers’ serving in the quarterfinal loss, had only six reception errors against Roseville.
Rogers’ Anya Schmidt, the only ninth-grader on the Class 4A All-State team, was a one-person wrecking crew against North in the quarterfinals Nov. 10. She had a match-high 24 kills and unleashed a devastating jump serve that produced 14 aces – more than an entire team would expect in a match.
Peterson had 10 kills, eight digs, two blocks and two block assists against Rogers. Wissbrod led the Panthers with 10 digs.
“I want to give a lot of credit to Rogers,” Richter said. “They’re an aggressive team. They swing really big and their right side (Schmidt) had a great match against us. After that match I thought we got more of our bearings defensively and we just continued to add a little more range to our serve and attack, and looked a little more like us.”
The Panthers, after graduating a large senior group from a team that was 10-2 in the shortened 2020 season, retooled quickly. Richter said this year’s senior class – notably captains Peterson, Jandro and Sydney Timm – deserved credit for that as well as for keeping the team on task in the state tourney.
“Our senior leadership and captains did a really good job of just being steady,” Richter said. “When you get to the Xcel Center with the space and the energy and the potential distractions, with a new group, a fresh-to-varsity group, having really high highs and low lows can be a risk. The times when we might have had a point or two go against us, I thought they responded really well. Great leadership.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.