North boys play Buffalo in quarterfinal round Tuesday
Identified as a state championship contender since before the season even began, Lakeville North avoided most of the pitfalls on its way to a berth in the Class 4A boys basketball tournament.
The Panthers, who defeated Lakeville South 58-41 in the Section 1 final March 17, are the No. 2 seed in the state tournament, which starts Tuesday at the Target Center. Lakeville North (26-3) plays unseeded Buffalo (23-6) at 2 p.m. Buffalo tied for third in the Lake Conference, which is sending three of its teams to the state tourney. Also qualifying from the Lake are conference champion Wayzata and second-place Minnetonka.
South Suburban Conference champion Lakeville North has won 19 of its last 20 games. It hasn’t often been easy for the Panthers, who have missed key players because of injuries at various times this season. They’re healthy now but expected a test from Lakeville South in the section final at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester.
They got it. It was a one-point game at halftime – 19-18 in the Panthers’ favor – before they seized control in the second half
“We didn’t make any shots in the first half, basically,” North coach John Oxton said. It was a struggle. We missed some layups. In the second half some of those things went for us, and the confidence was raised.”
Lakeville North went on a 16-5 run to open the second half to make things tough on a Lakeville South team that needed to play patiently.
We knew it was going to be a grinder, for sure. Lakeville South is very good defensively. We knew it was going to a hotly contested game, a rivalry game. They’re a very good team. Joe is a very good coach and had a great game plan. It was tough. We felt at halftime not anybody had played super-well offensively and it was like, you know what, we’ve got to keep doing what we do, not panic and it’ll be fine. It turned out we were.
“We knew it was going to be a grinder, for sure,” Oxton said. “Lakeville South is very good defensively. We knew it was going to a hotly contested game, a rivalry game. Joe (Janquart, Lakeville South coach) is a very good coach and had a great game plan.
“It was tough. We felt at halftime not anybody had played super-well offensively and it was like, we’ve got to keep doing what we do, not panic and it’ll be fine. It turned out we were.”
Oxton said the Panthers didn’t change anything at halftime other than to tell the players to be a little more relaxed on the court. They hit a few more shots and continued to be stingy on defense. Lakeville North held all three of its Section 1 opponents to 44 points or fewer.
“I was impressed with how we played defensively,” Oxton said. “It was a battle the whole time.”
Senior forward Nolan Winter, named last week as Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year, led the Panthers with 19 points. Junior guard Matt Drake scored 15 and helped lead the second-half surge. Senior guard Hudson Vaith had 12 points.
Junior guards DaMarcus Burks and Ryan Johnson had 12 and 11 points for Lakeville South, which finished 17-12.
Although Buffalo is unseeded, the Bison are a potentially dangerous opponent. They split two regular-season games against Minnetonka, the No. 4 seed in the state tourney. Their top player, senior guard Nate Dahl, averages 24.2 points and is a finalist for the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association’s McDonald Award, as is Winter.
The Lakeville North-Buffalo winner plays Wayzata or White Bear Lake in the Class 4A semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday, also at the Target Center.
Defending state champion Park Center is the No. 1 seed and faces Andover in the quarterfinals. Minnetonka plays No. 5 seed Eastview in a first-round game at noon Tuesday.
Lakeville North is in the state tournament for the first time since 2019, which was the final season of a seven-year run of state tournament appearances for the Panthers. The state tourney brings its own kind of pressure, but North has played several highly publicized games in front of large crowds and been successful.
“What’s allowed them to do that is they’re very tight as a group,” Oxton said. “It’s a group that has been together for a long time, They’ve sacrificed a lot to get to this point. They put in a lot of work. It’s not easy. It’s a grind during the season. You have to be pretty mentally tough to stick with it. Sometimes it’s good. Sometimes it’s not good. They stuck together through it all, and that was huge.”
