Volleyball team draws No. 2 seed in Class 4A
The first thing Lakeville North’s volleyball players had to do was figure out how to spend 90 minutes of unexpected free time.
Matches were running long during a day of section volleyball finals Nov. 5 at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester. The final match of the day, pitting Lakeville North against Northfield for the Class 4A, Section 1 title, was scheduled to start at 4 p.m. The teams didn’t take the court until about 5:30.
The Panthers’ formula included music and dancing. “And no sitting,” senior right-side hitter Sydney Carlson said. “Yep. No sitting.”
Lakeville North started slowly but finished like a runaway locomotive in the Section 1 final, defeating Northfield 25-27, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 to return to the state tournament, where it finished fifth in 2021.
North (28-4) is seeded second in the Class 4A tournament and defeated Centennial 25-19, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20 in a quarterfinal match Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. The Panthers will face No. 3 seed East Ridge in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Thursday, with the winner playing Wayzata or Rogers for the championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Two-time defending state champion Wayzata is seeded first in the Class 4A tournament. Lakeville North is seeking its fourth state championship.
Lakeville North head coach Jackie Richter wants her players to spend less time worrying about the opposition and more time focusing on what they need to do to play their best. Her message during the delay was to take in the arena environment first, then get ready to play.
“I think it’s about trusting our game and what we know has worked through for us throughout the season,” said senior setter Ava Blascziek, who was a finalist for the Ms. Baden Award, given to the state’s top senior. “We talk a lot about how our team is like a bubble. We’re not focused on outside factors. We’re not focused on the other team, we’re focused on us and what we do well, and what we can do to respond.”
One of Lakeville North’s four losses was to Northfield, which defeated the Panthers during a weekend tournament in the regular season. Northfield senior outside hitter Sydney James, another Ms. Baden Award finalist, in particular gave the Panthers trouble in the opening set.
“She’s an incredible athlete, she really is,” Richter said of James. “We were trying to serve tough because if we can get them out of system, like any team they’ll have difficulty getting in rhythm and finding their best hitters. In the last three sets I think we were more in tune with what (Northfield) wanted to do, and we did a good job of trying to force Sydney to do something different.”
The Panthers tied Lakeville South and Eagan for the South Suburban Conference championship; all three teams were 8-1 in SSC matches. They tried to find success by being greater than the sum of their parts. When the Star Tribune announced its All-Metro volleyball teams Wednesday, only one Lakeville North player was mentioned – Blascziek, who was on the third team. Yet at the end of the regular season North was No. 1 in the state volleyball coaches association Class 4A poll.
“I know a lot of programs have seniority, and your age determines your level of leadership,” said libero Sidney Wissbrod, a North captain along with Blascziek and Carlson. “Here, it doesn’t matter what age you are, you can be best friends with anybody. I’m a senior and some of my best friends are freshmen.”
The North captains said Richter makes sure younger players have a voice on the team. “We do leadership meetings once a month, and we talk a lot about servant leadership,” Carlson said. “So then everyone kind of has their role on how they’re leading the team. I think that’s another thing that really brings us together because everyone feels like they’re making an impact.”
On the court, the result is building a team that can come back after being knocked down, which was the case against Northfield in the section final.
“Throughout the season, you get more of those opportunities where you have to push back after getting knocked down,” Richter said. “I’m really proud of how much they learned this season about how to respond. And their response in the Northfield match was great.”
