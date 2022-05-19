Playoff atmosphere greets players at Fredrickson Field
It was time for Lakeville North’s younger players to show what they could do under the bright lights.
In this instance, the bright lights were new lights at Fredrickson Field in Elko, where the Panthers and Lakeville South played Monday on Strike Out Cancer Night and Lakeville Baseball Association Night. North jumped in front with a three-run third inning and went on to win 5-0. It gave North a sweep of the regular-season series to go with its 4-1 victory at South on May 4.
In addition to recognizing youth traveling team players, the event raised money for the American Cancer Society. The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by Kal Brohmer, a former Lakeville South baseball captain, current Concordia-St. Paul player, and Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor.
The events brought a crowd to Fredrickson Field that is larger than high school teams typically see for a regular-season game. “It’s starting to feel like section play, with a nice crowd,” North head coach Tony Market said. “It was fun to play. We talked about sometimes it’s hard to play in an atmosphere like this because you’re not used to it, let alone being against a crosstown opponent.”
Lakeville South sent its ace, North Dakota State signee Zak Endres, to the mound. The Panthers were able to scratch out some offense in the third inning, starting with Ryan Brodin’s opposite-field double to score the first run. Will Wareham and Teddy Juaire also drove in runs.
Two more runs in the sixth helped provide a cushion for Lakeville North junior Jackson Renz, who pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts.
“When we’re playing three games for sure in a week and sometimes four, our pitching has been stressed at times,” Market said. “If we get efforts like this, when you’re under 80 (pitches) for a complete game, that’s pretty good for a high school player and it helps the rest of the staff.”
Lakeville North is 11-7 overall and 11-6 in the South Suburban Conference after defeating Eastview 3-1 on Wednesday. The Panthers were to finish their conference schedule Thursday at Farmington, but the game was postponed because of bad weather.
Lakeville South defeated Apple Valley 4-2 on Wednesday and lost to Eastview 3-2 on Thursday, moving to 8-10 overall and 7-10 in the league. Farmington clinched the South Suburban Conference championship with an 8-5 victory at Rosemount on Wednesday, extending the defending Class 4A champions' winning streak to 15 games.
The Lakeville teams won’t see each other during section play as South is assigned to Section 1 (where the Cougars will be among those trying to dethrone Farmington) and North in is Section 3.
Section 3 teams include Park of Cottage Grove, last year’s state Class 4A runner-up; Rosemount, currently second in the SSC; and Eagan, which won six of its last eight games to move above .500.
Lakeville North has gone with youth on the mound. The three pitchers who have worked the most innings are underclassmen – Renz, sophomore Calvin Schmelzle and ninth-grader Juaire. Renz has 47 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings, while Schmelzle and Juaire rely on changing speeds and hitting their spots.
The Panthers have just four seniors on the varsity roster, and that was a concern going into the season.
“Early in the season we won a lot of close games. It gave our guys a lot of confidence, which was nice,” Market said. “But sometimes you go though lulls. Sometimes it’s peanuts, sometimes it’s shells with young guys, right? You don’t know what you’re going to get, but fortunately they’re very receptive and coachable.
“Some of the same young guys that maybe struck out with the bases loaded have picked us up at other times. They’ve all had their chances to step up. I think they know what to do, it’s just a matter of executing it.”
