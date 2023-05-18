Panthers making a push in boys lacrosse

North climbs to No. 3 in state rankings
Others might consider Lakeville North a boys lacrosse surprise team, but rest assured the Panthers don’t share that view.
They might have gone 6-8 in 2022 and exited the playoffs in the Section 1 semifinals. But that was last year. This year their confidence – not to mention their strong, consistent play – has been rewarded with victories in their first nine games, first place in the South Suburban Conference and a No. 3 state ranking. The Panthers (9-1) hit a speed bump in a 15-6 loss to Shakopee on Tuesday but remained tied with Shakopee and Eastview/Apple Valley for first place in the SSC.
“Honestly, between our coaching staff and players, we had pretty high expectations,” coach Matt Stonestrom said. “We were hoping we’d be good enough to play on the last day of the state tournament. We’ve played well so far and there’s still room to improve.”
Lakeville North became the solo leader in the South Suburban Conference after defeating fifth-ranked Eastview/Apple Valley 13-5 on May 11. They played at No. 4 ranked Shakopee on Tuesday and have games against defending Section 1 champion Farmington and sixth-ranked Edina before they can think about the playoffs.
As for the difficult schedule, “I love it,” Stonestrom said. “Prior Lake was tough on us. Eastview was tough on us. Every game in the South Suburban Conference is hard. It’s good for our kids to experience that because that’s how it’s going to be in the playoffs – and the state tournament, if we’re able to get there.”
The Panthers started their season against Minnetonka, a top-10 program, and won 13-10 to announce themselves as a team to watch.
“I messed up the schedule,” Stonestrom said. “We had some scrimmages lined up but they fell through. You wouldn’t want a game against Minnetonka to be the first time you went live against another team. If things didn’t go well, we might still be picking up the pieces.
“But every time Minnetonka made a run, we responded. Our kids came to us on April 4 ready to go after three months of competing against each other (in captains’ practices). Fortunately for us, they were raring to go.”
North had plenty of returning offense in senior Austin Winship, sophomore Lane Johnson and the Piscitiello brothers – Leo, a senior, and sophomores Carson and Blake. Several new starters on defense have responded and played well in front of goalie Tyler Ahlvers. The Panthers also have benefited from a full season from junior midfielder Quinn Power, who missed much of the 2022 season because of a broken thumb.
Power is sixth on the team in scoring but excels in two vital lacrosse skills – winning face-offs and recovering ground balls. According to North’s statistics, Power won 82.7 percent of his face-offs through the first nine games.
“If you have somebody who’s good on face-offs, the goal for him would be to win around 70 percent,” Stonestrom said. “Quinn’s percentage is unbelievable. We may have All-State and potential All-America players on offense, but they can’t do anything if we don’t get the ball.”
Blake Piscitiello had a team-high 31 goals through the first nine games while Winship, Johnson and Carson Piscitiello all had more than 20. The Panthers’ top five scorers all had at least 29 points.
Sophomore long stick midfielder Jack Niesen has defended against some top midfielders, Stonestrom said. Mitch Halstead, another sophomore, also is a key contributor on defense. Drew Mulcahy is the lone senior on defense and one of only six seniors on the team.
Lakeville North will look to rebound from its loss to Shakopee when it plays at Farmington at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a game between two of the top contenders for the Section 1 championship. North plays host to Eagan at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, and Edina at 7:30 p.m. May 25 in its final two regular-season games.
