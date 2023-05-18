Panthers making a push in boys lacrosse

Lakeville North senior Leo Piscitiello collects the ball and takes off upfield in a May 11 South Suburban Conference boys lacrosse game against Eastview/Apple Valley. The Panthers won 13-5 and were the leaders in the SSC until Tuesday, when a 15-6 loss to Shakopee dropped them into a tie for first with Shakopee and Eastview/Apple Valley.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

North climbs to No. 3 in state rankings

Others might consider Lakeville North a boys lacrosse surprise team, but rest assured the Panthers don’t share that view.

