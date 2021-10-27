Stillwater advances in Class 3A girls soccer on OT goal
Not every playoff soccer game is decided by inches. But a lot of them are, much to Lakeville North’s dismay.
If a second-half Panthers shot had been a couple inches lower, they might have avoided overtime in their Class 3A girls soccer quarterfinal game against Stillwater on Tuesday night. But it did go to extra time, and Stillwater’s Catherine Fredkove took a shot from 20 yards that North goalie Mallorie Benhart got her fingers on but couldn’t keep out of the net. The goal with 2 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the second overtime gave the Ponies a 1-0 victory and a spot in the state semifinals next week.
Lakeville North finished 15-3-1, with two of the losses to Stillwater. The Ponies also defeated the Panthers 2-1 in a regular-season game in early September.
The state tournament game at Kuhlman Field in Edina featured several near-misses by both teams, none closer than North forward Jocelyn Rowe’s shot that slammed into the crossbar with about 24 minutes left in the second half. Benhart made several game-saving stops, including a diving save on a 25-yard blast in the second overtime, moments before Fredkove’s clinching goal.
Lakeville North defender Alena Tikalsky also had a game-saver, heading away what would have been a Stillwater rebound goal after Benhart leaped to deflect the initial shot.
Stillwater (14-3-2) will play the winner of Wednesday’s Edina-Mounds View game in the semifinals Nov. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Edina is the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A tournament.
Lakeville North, which tied Rosemount for the South Suburban Conference championship, took an eight-game winning streak and four-game shutout string into the state tournament. It was the Panthers’ first appearance at state since 2018 but their 10th since 2009.
The Panthers won the Section 1 championship and were sixth in the final regular-season state Class 3A rankings. They were the only team to defeat Rosemount, which takes an 18-1 record into a state quarterfinal game against Elk River on Thursday at Eden Prairie High School.
