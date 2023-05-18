North boys go undefeated in SSC matches
Michael Long has three directives for his Lakeville North boys tennis team: “Have fun, be kind, do your best.”
Nowhere in there does it mention winning matches, although it turns out the Panthers have been doing a lot of that, too. They just completed a 9-0 run through the South Suburban Conference and defeated Lakeville South in the Section 1AA quarterfinals Wednesday. The section team semifinals and championship match are scheduled to be at Lakeville North on Friday, with No. 2 seed North taking on Rochester Century in the semifinals. The winner will play No. 1 seed Rochester Mayo or Owatonna in the final. Section 1AA singles and doubles tournaments are next week.
Lakeville North was tied for 10th in the most recent state coaches association Class AA ranking. The Panthers are 15-5, with their non-conference schedule including many of the other top-10 teams.
Their performance in SSC matches is one that will be long remembered in the program. Not only did North defeat all nine of its conference rivals, it won 62 of the 63 singles and doubles matches. The only point lost was a doubles match against Eagan that went to a third-set tiebreaker. The Panthers still defeated Eagan 6-1 in a May 10 match with the SSC championship on the line.
How did the Panthers become so dominant in the South Suburban this season? “Your word,” Long, the head coach, said with a grin to a visitor at practice. “I don’t know that we fully expected to be. We didn’t expect to have quite those kinds of numbers in the conference. We played really, really well against Eagan and the other traditionally stronger teams in the conference.”
Lakeville North built its success the way most Class AA teams need to do it – with a deep roster filled with veteran players who practice and play almost year-round. There’s a core group of six seniors plus junior co-captain Anthony Scheglowski, the Panthers’ No. 1 singles player and a state tournament qualifier last year.
“Not all of our seniors started with us when they were in seventh grade, but a lot of them have been in the program for multiple years,” Long said. “Tejas (Komaragiri, a senior doubles player and co-captain) has been around since he was 3 feet tall. Lucas Stanek has been around a long time. John Glick started playing three, four years ago, played in our summer program and decided he was going to turn himself into a pretty good tennis player. We’re a senior-led bunch and they lead well. I’m just so proud of them.”
Komaragiri, Glick, Stanek, Crispin Mahoney, Kien O’Brien and Bhanu Prodduturi are the senior group. Prodduturi plays third singles, while the rest of the seniors are in the doubles lineup.
Scheglowski has an 18-2 record against some of the top players in the state. Sophomore Kade Bishop is 18-2, playing mainly singles; his brother Reid, an eighth-grader and also a regular in the singles lineup, is 15-5. Prodduturi has played 15 singles matches and four doubles matches and is a combined 16-4.
The Panthers’ doubles lineup has been fluid much of the season, but Long said they believe they now have settled on their strongest pairings. In the winner-take-all SSC match against Eagan, Komaragiri and Stanek played first doubles, Crispin Mahoney and Ezra Mahoney played second doubles and Glick and O’Brien were at No. 3.
They were without a couple of their doubles players in a 7-0 regular-season loss to Rochester Mayo, ranked third in Class AA and seeded first in Section 1. If North faces Mayo again – which would be in the section final, if it happens – Mayo will see a different doubles lineup.
Several of North’s losses were to top-10 teams. The Panthers also own a victory over fourth-ranked Orono in an April tournament. But the losses can be just as instructive as the victories, Long said.
“No. 1, we’re trying to get better. I think you get better and prove your mettle by playing the best,” Long said. “We weren’t out of any of the matches we lost, and we lost only one match 7-0. Even in our losses, some of the matches went to a third set or we won three or four games in a set. I’ve told them I think they can compete with any team in the state.”
Rochester Mayo is the elephant in Section 1AA. Getting past the Spartans is a tall order for anybody else in the section, but Long said the Panthers are hoping for another shot.
“We’d have to play our best match of the year, but I think we’re capable,” he said. “It’s like they say in poker – if you have chip and a chair, you have a chance. Well, we have a chip and a chair.”
Section 3AA
Eagan advanced to the Section 3AA team semifinals with a 7-0 victory over Woodbury on Tuesday. The Wildcats played Two Rivers in the semifinals Wednesday, after this edition went to press, with the winner taking on East Ridge or St. Paul Highland Park in the championship match Friday. The higher-seeded team will be host of the section final; East Ridge and Eagan are seeded first and second in the section.
Carter Michaels, Owen Heidtke, Jack Gustafson and Will Gleason all won in straight sets in singles in Eagan’s quarterfinal victory over Woodbury. Winning doubles teams were Prasithan Ganeshkumar and Will Heidtke, Charlie Stonecipher and Sowmik Garishakurti, and Jacob Braginsky and Omer Mitha. Eagan did not drop a set in the doubles matches.
Section 6AA
Eastview defeated Burnsville 6-1 in a first-round match in the Section 6AA team tournament. The Lightning, seeded sixth in the section, advanced to play third-seeded Minneapolis Washburn in the quarterfinals. Edina is the No. 1 seed and defending champion as well as the top-ranked team in the state.
Eastview’s winners against Burnsville were Raymond Liu, Riley Jarrard and Kevin Burch in singles, and the doubles teams of Sam Paul and Swaminathan Marungar, Vibhav Kumar and Sai Rahul Reddy, and Devin van Reeuwijk and Neal Rajvansh. Burnsville’s Levi Fregien won at second singles.
