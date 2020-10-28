Section 3AA title completes boys soccer program’s first unbeaten season
Lakeville North didn’t fear losing as much as the Panthers feared losing their final boys soccer game.
In a pandemic, no team knows what game might be its last. That kept the Panthers on edge all season. The solution? Don’t lose. Problem solved.
North completed an undefeated season – the first in program history – by defeating Cretin-Derham Hall 2-0 in the Section 3AA championship Saturday at the Dundas Dome. North finished 12-0-2, closed with six consecutive shutouts and allowed only three goals all season.
“We just took every game like it was our last,” senior captain Josiah Enderson said, capsulizing the Panthers’ approach to the season. “It just contributed to us not losing. We didn’t want to lose any game because we didn’t want to end the season on a loss, especially when we don’t know if we’re going to have another game.”
Jonathan Bayer’s corner kick deflected into the goal off a Cretin-Derham Hall defender in the 11th minute of Saturday’s section final. Elijah Sedlacek scored later in the first half for what looked to be a secure 2-0 lead, considering the Panthers hadn’t allowed more than one goal in a game all season.
“Once we got leads, it was like a pact between us that we’re not going to let them go,” said All-State goalkeeper Evan Siefken. “In this game, when that first ball went in we were really confident because we haven’t lost a lead all year.”
North won its third section championship in four years and its first in Section 3AA since being moved from Section 1 before the 2019 season.
The Panthers, ranked third in Class AA, would have liked to have their shot at a state championship, but that won’t happen this year after the Minnesota State High School League denied a request from coaches to reinstate the state tournament (the MSHSL decided earlier this fall not to hold any fall sports state tournaments because of the pandemic). Plans for a parent-organized state tourney also fizzled.
North coach Peter Tyma said his players would have felt good about their chances in a state tournament. Asked if this was the best team he’s coached at North, Tyma said, “it’s right up there. I think we’ve had more talented players, but as a whole I don’t know if we’ve had a better group, especially when you think about everything that’s come at this group this year.
“This group of seniors, they really took this season under their wing and said, ‘We’re going to do this for each other.’ In that context, I think this was probably one of the more family-style teams we’ve had. You hear about that all the time, but they really were focused on family more than one guy’s talent.”
The Panthers had 13 seniors and were particularly experienced and capable on defense. “Played from back to front almost perfectly,” said Enderson, a captain who has played on three Lakeville North section championship teams. “We were super-strong in the back and we found goals to win games. The couple of games we tied (against Lakeville South and Shakopee) we still played really strong defense and took down some of the best scorers in the state.”
“We had an amazing goalkeeper and back four,” Tyma said. “They gave us the opportunity to win every game.”
The Panthers also had balance up front, with three players – Enderson, Elijah Sedlacek and Ethan Sedlacek – scoring at least six goals each. Enderson headed in Ethan Sedlacek’s cross for the only goal in North’s 1-0 victory over Rosemount in the Section 3AA semifinals Oct. 15.
With the opportunity to play in a state tournament gone, the Panthers had to recalibrate their goals. Tyma said they concentrated on trying to grab every opportunity available to them.
“We gave ourselves little checkpoints. Can we play the first game? That was the first check-off. That’s how we approached the season,” the coach said. “When we got word that the high school league wasn’t going to let us have a state tournament, it was like, what’s the next box to check? Winning the section. Can we make it to there?
“We beat Lakeville South for Lon Hitch Trophy, tied for the South Suburban Conference championship and won the section. We checked the boxes we could. Instead of ‘Oh, boo-hoo, we’re not going to state,’ it was more like, ‘Hey, let’s get everything we can because we don’t know how much longer we have.’”
By the time the playoffs started, finishing undefeated became a topic of discussion. “The coaches kept mentioning how we’d be the only team in program history that didn’t lose a game, and I feel like that was a huge motivator,” Siefken said.
Coaches sometimes try to downplay records, but Tyma didn’t deny the emphasis on going undefeated.
“We’ve had undefeated regular seasons, but never actually had a entire season that was undefeated,” Tyma said. “It’s special to them to do it the right way and go out with a 2-0 win over a very strong Cretin team.”
