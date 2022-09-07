Lakeville North tops defending state champs at St. Olaf Showcase
Two South Suburban Conference boys cross country teams wasted no time showing they will have to be contended with on the trails this fall.
Rosemount raced to a 22-point victory at the annual Irish Invite on Sept. 2 at Rosemount High School, with Mounds View and Eden Prairie placing second and third. The previous day, Lakeville North won the St. Olaf Showcase on the same course where the state high school meet is held. The Panthers topped a stout field that included defending state Class 3A champion Wayzata.
Those victories elevated Lakeville North to first and Rosemount to third in this week’s state Class 6A rankings.
Irish Invite
Rosemount placed five runners in the top 19 to win the boys team championship at its invitational. Leading the Irish was senior Will Harder, who placed fourth overall in the 2-mile race in 10 minutes, 12.44 seconds. Less than a second behind was the Irish’s Andrew Schultz, who finished sixth in 10:13.97. Ryan Mulrooney (14th, 10:33.97), George Edgar (15th, 10:36.35) and Joe McNeil (19th, 10:41.28) also counted toward the team score. Patrick Grunklee and Joey Downs also ran the varsity race for Rosemount.
Rosemount was the only team with five runners in the top 20. Eden Prairie came close to matching it with five in the top 22. The ninth-ranked Eagles came in six points behind sixth-ranked Mounds View.
Mounds View’s Elliott McArthur was the boys individual champion in 9:54.67. Charlie Power-Thiesen of St. Paul Como Park also broke 10 minutes, finishing second in 9:54.97.
Prior Lake did not have a boys team in the Irish Invite but sent its best runner, Hootie Hage, who finished third in 10:02.33.
Eagan finished seventh of 19 boys teams, with Patrick Barry (42nd), Aaron Luu (47th) and Owen Helgeson (49th) finishing in the top 50 individually.
Defending state Class 2A team champion St. Paul Highland Park easily won the girls team championship, scoring 22 points and finishing 59 ahead of second-place Prior Lake. Rosemount was seventh of 13 girls teams.
Luna Scorzelli of Highland Park finished first individually in 11:35.02, with Carley LaMotte of Burnsville taking second in 12:11.49.
Rosemount senior Taylor Heimerl finished 18th individually in 12:48.82. Alexa Erzar (46th), Madeline Lommen (48th), Joli Cammerrer(51st) and Mae Leppones (52nd) were the next four runners across the finish line for the Irish.
St. Olaf Showcase
While Lakeville North might not have been favored to win the boys team championship at the St. Olaf Showcase, the Panthers’ victory probably can’t be considered an upset either. The Panthers finished sixth at the 2021 state Class 3A meet with an all-underclassman lineup, and their top five from that team ran in the St. Olaf Showcase last week. They led North to a 34-point victory over Minneapolis Washburn. Wayzata placed third, five points behind Washburn.
Andrew Casey, a senior, was the Panthers’ top runner, finishing fifth on the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 57.3 seconds. Noah Breker of Robbinsdale Armstrong, last year’s state Class 3A runner-up, won the Showcase race in 15:26.1, almost six seconds ahead of defending state champion Nick Gilles of Minnetonka.
North senior Bryce Stachewicz placed 13th in 16:23.7, with another senior, Ethan Kimmel, finishing 19th in 16:35.8. Niko Angell (24th, 16:50.4) and Matthew Hendricks (33rd, 16:59.4) were the Panthers’ fourth and fifth finishers. Michael Fritz finished 74th and Chase Altergott was 123rd.
Forty-five schools fielded complete boys teams at the St. Olaf Showcase. Farmington placed 22nd, with Andrew Crisp (49th individually) and Mason Sullivan (50th) leading the Tigers. Aaron Connors finished 93rd individually to lead the 30th-place Apple Valley boys team. Eastview finished 35th, with Charles Mathews (144th) the Lightning’s top individual. Burnsville sent three individuals to the meet, with Quinn Hess (96th) the Blaze’s top finisher.
Lake Conference teams Wayzata and Minnetonka finished first and second in the girls varsity race at the St. Olaf Showcase. The top local finisher was Farmington, which was fifth of 38 girls teams.
Ninth-grader Sophia Venning led Farmington’s finishers, taking 14th place in 20:01.9. Mackenzy Lippold, a junior, was 24th in 20:17.2.
Lakeville North finished 18th at the St. Olaf girls meet. Claire Koznick and Savanna Varbanov were 87th and 90th individually for the Panthers.
