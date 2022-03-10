Volk wins No. 3; Hanson breaks through
Jore Volk and Zach Hanson have delivered in the wrestling room every day they have been in the Lakeville North program. Saturday, they delivered on the mat as double state championships.
A state title is exciting but not unprecedented for Volk, a senior who became the first three-time champion from Lakeville with his victory in the Class 3A 132-pound final.
Hanson, a junior who has reached the finals at Xcel Energy Center the last three years, had his breakthrough – and his first state championship – with a 3-1 overtime victory over Cole Becker of St. Michael-Albertville in the 145-pound championship match.
Asked whether he was more elated or relieved, Hanson said, “It’s a little bit of both. It’s very exciting to finally win a state championship, but there’s also that relief of, OK, I finally got one done and I can go back to work next year and not have to just worry about winning. I can focus on myself.”
Volk finished his high school career as Lakeville’s most decorated wrestler. In addition to his three state titles, he was a Class 3A runner-up in 2019 as a freshman. He won 109 of 112 high school matches his last three seasons.
Volk went 30-1 after elbow surgery delayed the start of his 2021-22 season. His only loss was to Simley’s Chase DeBlaere, a Class 2A runner-up.
“It means everything to finish the job and know all my hard work and dedication has paid off,” Volk said.
He breezed through his first three matches, winning each by technical fall. In his first-round victory he needed only 95 seconds to ring up 20 points and end the match. He allowed his opponent five escapes.
Anoka junior Elijah Paulson, with 52 victories this season, was a tougher challenge. But Volk scored takedowns in each of the first two periods and won 5-3.
Asked to rank the his three championship match victories by difficulty, Volk said, “They were all tough, but my first (in 2020) was probably the toughest. I think that was my closest match.”
His 2020 state victory was 3-2 over St. Michael-Albertville’s Landon Robideau at 106 pounds. This year, Robideau won the Class 3A 126-pound championship.
Volk has never had an issue with seeking out tough competition, frequently moving up in weight to get matches. Although he and Simley’s DeBlaere competed at the same weight in the state tournament, DeBlaere is a bigger wrestler who has to cut weight to make the 132-pound limit. Volk walks around at about 132.
“Right now I feel I wrestle better when I’m eating what I want and feeling good. I’m not tired or drained from a hard cut,” Volk said.
He lost the match to DeBlaere in overtime but it helped Volk get ready for state, when he expected to face other wrestlers who were dropping weight to get to 132.
Hanson’s victory at 145 came against a reigning state champion. St. Michael-Albertville’s Becker won the 138-pound bracket at the 2021 Class 3A tourney.
They had met once before this season. “We wrestled in January and it went to the ultimate tie breaker,” said Hanson, who has committed to Stanford University. “I ended up getting away and getting the ‘W.’ I knew coming into this match it was going to be a grind. He’s really good, a returning state champ and no one to mess around with. But I knew I could battle with him.”
Becker started the second period on the bottom and escaped to take a 1-0 lead. Hanson matched that with an escape in the third period, then scored a takedown 19 seconds into overtime to win the championship.
Hanson pinned his first two opponents at state and defeated Kyler Wong of Wayzata 10-2 in the semifinals. He finished 48-2 and was unbeaten against Class 3A wrestlers. The only two losses were to Maxwell Peterson of Byron, who was 50-0 and won the Class 2A championship at 145.
Hanson won 16U freestyle and Greco-Roman championships at the USA Wrestling nationals in Fargo, N.D., last summer. He also increased his workload in the gym to clear the last high school hurdle after finishing second in the 2020 and 2021 tournaments.
“I started going to the weightroom a lot, and I think that had a big impact on the outcome,” Hanson said. “Getting to wrestle with one of the best wrestlers in the state (Volk) isn’t that bad, either.”
Volk not only had Hanson to push him, he also had his brother – Lakeville North assistant coach Gannon Volk, a state qualifier when he wrestled at Apple Valley High School.
“We’re pushing each other to learn new things,” Jore Volk said. “Just knowing people are coming for me, it motivated me to work even harder to try to separate myself from the competition.”
Volk’s kneepad, which has an image of the University of Wyoming sports logo, gives a hint about his future. “I kind of fell in love with their program and their campus is amazing. They have a ton of nice facilities,” he said. “Right now, they’re a growing program. They have a lot of good young guys.”
Volk and Hanson also were tasked with showing the way to younger Lakeville North wrestlers in hopes they would someday be state qualifiers, too. Looking farther ahead, the Panthers would like to qualify for the state team tournament someday. No team from Lakeville has ever done that.
“Our team this year was super-young. We have a lot of good guys coming up and getting in the high school program,” Volk said. “Zach will be there next year, helping those guys get better. Our coach, Dan Recchio, he’s a great coach, good at developing wrestlers.”
“We were kind of plagued by injuries and sickness all year,” said Hanson. “As a team we didn’t get the results we wanted, but sending five individuals (to state) I think tied a Lakeville North school record. The best part about that is, there were five guys who made it and only Jore is a senior. Hopefully we can add a couple more next year and break that record.”
State meet highlights
• The only Lakeville South wrestler to qualify for state, senior Peyton Hermann, won a medal for third place at 160 pounds. Hermann (27-3) defeated Marcell Booth of Apple Valley 5-3 on Saturday for the third-place medal.
It was a busy two days for Hermann, who wrestled six matches at state, winning five. He started with an 8-2 victory over Jordyn Greseth-Clendening of Blaine in the first round. After losing a quarterfinal match to eventual state runner-up Jed Wester of St. Michael-Albertville, Hermann won four in a row in wrestlebacks. He defeated Zander Hallis of Hastings by technical fall, pinned Logan Jungling of Anoka and defeated Jonas Anez of Willmar 4-2 in overtime to reach the third-place match against Booth.
• Lakeville North’s Antonio Menard won two of his four matches in the Class 3A 195-pound bracket. He defeated Andrew Nirk of Owatonna 6-0 in the first round, advancing to face unbeaten Max McEnelly of Waconia in the quarterfinals. McEnelly won by technical fall en route to the state championship. Menard, a sophomore, then went 1-1 in wrestlebacks.
Also competing at state for Lakeville North were juniors Kley Krause (152) and Conor Popp (285).
