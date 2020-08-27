Panthers have big goals, but have to overcome late start

Top returning players missed first week of practice because of quarantine
It didn’t take long for COVID-19 to have an impact on Lakeville North girls soccer. With the season opener taking place Thursday, the Panthers hope the worst is behind them.
North coach Brian Lehman said last week he believes his entire roster will be available for the first game at home against Prior Lake at 5 p.m. Thursday. It’s just that some of the players still could be knocking off the rust.
A significant portion of the team was missing when practice started Aug. 17. These were players who were part of an informal gathering at Michaud Park, where there was concern about possible exposure to someone who had COVID-19 symptoms. The soccer players who were there went into quarantine for two weeks. That group included most of the Panthers’ returning juniors and seniors.
Lehman said Tuesday none of the players who had to sit out of practice last week developed symptoms and all have returned to practice this week. They will have had only a few training sessions before facing Prior Lake twice in three days. The rematch between the Panthers and Lakers is 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Prior Lake. The first game will count in the South Suburban Conference standings and the second game will be considered non-conference.
Last week, while younger Lakeville North players went through what essentially was a skills camp at the high school field, Lehman talked about what was ahead once the full roster was assembled. In an ordinary year the Panthers, who return a number of players from a team that took Rosemount to penalty kicks in the 2019 Section 3AA final, would be a top-10 team and a potential state tournament contender.
Now, however, they understand just how tenuous sports in 2020 have become. “Expectations are certainly high. We really have our sights set on getting through the season, No. 1, and having a good experience for our seniors this year,” Lehman said. “We’re excited about being able to play. We’d like to win the conference and whatever’s decided afterward for postseason play.
“We’re going to savor each game because it might be our last one.”
Lehman compared managing the roster to a chess match because of COVID-19 guidelines. Group sizes will need to be smaller than they might be otherwise. “With COVID guidelines, we don’t have the luxury to put as many players on the bench as we would probably have liked to,” he said. “If there’s a COVID positive and they’re in that group, there’s potential for that whole team to go down. The only way we can minimize or mitigate that risk is keep that (varsity) roster a little bit smaller.
That means players who are close to being ready for varsity but likely wouldn’t have played many minutes there will stay with the junior varsity group.
“That way, if we need to pull players up from JV, we have players to pull up. That’s going to be a little bit of the chess match for me,” Lehman said.
Lakeville North has the potential for a loaded lineup with experience in the back and scoring potential up front. Forward Anna Tobias, an All-State player in 2019, returns from a team that was 13-4-2 last year. Tobias, forward Louisa Shromoff and goalkeeper Annie Waters are senior captains. Tobias has committed to the University of Minnesota Duluth and Shromoff has committed to Minnesota State Mankato.
Emma Young, another senior, uses her speed well at outside midfield. The Panthers graduated a couple of senior defenders from last year, but return starters Sara Kugler, a senior, and Marlee Williams, a junior.
Waters is the established starter in goal, but North has a lot of depth at that position, Lehman said. “We have some other players who will get some good minutes as well, so there’s going to be some nice competition at that spot,” the coach added.
The Panthers also added North juniors Brooke Quam and McKenna Lehman to this year’s roster. Last year they played for a Salvo Soccer Club team that competed in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy season, part of which took place during the Minnesota High School season. The Development Academy program was discontinued because of the pandemic, making players available to join high school teams.
“It’s now kind of taken on a different form, relaxing some of the requirements and allowing the players to play high school soccer. You’ll see that across the state,” Brian Lehman said. “They eliminated the schedule in the fall for those players.”
Quam, McKenna Lehman and Panthers returnee Ashley Bennett add to the offense.
“I think our attacking is going to be really, really strong,” Brian Lehman said. “Teams are going to have to contend with a lot more players. For example, Anna Tobias was always getting doubles last year, as was Louisa Shromoff. You can only double so many players before that next player steps in.”
Rosemount, Lakeville South and Lakeville North look to be the top three teams in the conference, with Brian Lehman calling Rosemount the favorite based on the Irish’s large returning group from a 2019 team that finished third in the state tournament. Lakeville South lost a big senior group from a team that also qualified for state, “but they always give us a fight,” Lehman said.
But this year more than any other, there are no guarantees in South Suburban Conference games.
“There’s nobody who can be overlooked this year based on where we’re at with this world we live in and the potential for losing a player right away,” Lehman said.
