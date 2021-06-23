Boys lacrosse team wins 10 of last 11 games
Lakeville North went into the boys lacrosse season on a six-year streak of state tournament appearances, but there were times when No. 7 looked unlikely at best.
The Panthers, 3-5 in early May, won 10 of their last 11 games, finishing by defeating Stillwater 10-9 on Saturday in the third-place game at the state tournament.
The pandemic, which caused the loss of the 2020 season, disrupted high school lacrosse programs statewide. Lakeville North was particularly hard hit. The Panthers had two players that saw significant varsity playing time in 2019. Players expected to be brought along gradually instead were in sink-or-swim mode. Additionally, the head coaching position became vacant, with assistant coaches Matt Stonestrom and Tim Roche ultimately splitting those duties.
“It’s been a great season,” Stonestrom said following North’s 10-9 loss to Prior Lake in the state semifinals June 17. “Beyond the pandemic, with the goofy things we’ve faced within the year, it’s incredible we’re here and it’s a testament to the kids and their heart.”
Benilde-St. Margaret’s defeated Prior Lake 16-6 in the championship game Saturday, following North’s victory over Stillwater for third place.
Stillwater scored three goals in the first six minutes before the Panthers chipped away. They led by as many as four goals in the third quarter, then held Stillwater scoreless in the final 4 minutes, 30 seconds to protect their final one-goal margin.
Senior All-State attackman Tyler Winship scored seven goals in his final high school game. Goalie A.J. Preachuk, the Panthers’ other All-State player, made 13 saves. Preachuk has signed to play next season at Lindenwood University.
After the loss to Prior Lake, “we talked about wanting to play one more day together,” Stonestrom said.
Lakeville North (13-6) trailed Prior Lake 3-0 and 5-2 in the first half before getting back in the game. Fourth-quarter goals by Austin Winship and Jake Weckman tied the game 9-9, which is where the score stayed until overtime.
Officials called a faceoff violation on Lakeville North to begin overtime, giving Prior Lake the ball. The Lakers fired one shot off the goal frame but recovered the ball and ended it on Jack Smith’s goal at 1:57.
“It was sort of a microcosm of our whole season,” Stonestrom said. “Down and maybe counted out, but the guys kept fighting back, battling through adversity.
“We really came together the second and third quarter and had a ton of confidence coming out of halftime knowing we’ve been playing well all year in the second half.”
Three of the Panthers’ six losses were by one goal and none were by more than three. By midseason, the close losses were turning into wins. North broke a four-game losing streak with two-goal victories over Farmington and Burnsville and a one-goal victory over Lakeville South.
Stonestrom credited Preachuk with helping spark the turnaround. “A.J. is just an animal. He’s the guy that sort of kept the ship afloat when we were in a five-game skid,” Stonestrom said. “When you have him in the net you know he’s going to make a save or two that turns the momentum.”
Preachuk is one of 12 seniors on the varsity roster who has graduated. Moving on too is Tyler Winship, who led the team with 56 goals.
It will be left to others, such as sophomore attackmen Austin Winship and Leo Piscitiello, to try to continue Lakeville North’s run of Section 1 championships that started in 2014.
“At Lakeville North the expectations are always there, so hopefully we have the guys and have given them the experience so they can fulfill it again next year,” Stonestrom said.
