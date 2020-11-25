Season ends early, but volleyball team has closure
If you’re grading the 2020 high school volleyball season, it’s hard to give it anything but an “I” – for “incomplete.”
Volleyball was the only fall sport in Minnesota to be denied a postseason when the state-ordered “pause” went into effect Saturday. Section playoff matches for volleyball were to start next week.
Six undefeated teams remained in Class 3A when the COVID-19 pause went into effect. One of the hottest teams in the state as of last week was second-ranked Lakeville North, which was on an eight-match winning streak that included straight-set victories over fifth-ranked Shakopee and third-ranked Eagan.
With the opportunity for a playoff run gone, the Panthers took time after their final match – a home-court victory over Eagan on Nov. 19 – to reflect on what they’ve been through.
Getting out of a section that included undefeated Northfield and crosstown rival Lakeville South would have been no easy feat, but with four seniors who signed to play for Division I universities earlier this month, the Panthers seemed to be set up for a shot at a state championship. If they were bitter about not getting the chance, they didn’t let on.
“We never knew which match might be our last one, so we were just happy to play,” said senior middle hitter Abbey Milner.
On Wednesday, Milner and the other Panthers captains, Maddy Hornyak and Ella Wheatcraft, watched Gov. Tim Walz announce measures intended to control a surge in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota. They included suspending youth sports and high school sports for four weeks, beginning Nov. 21.
The Panthers’ Nov. 19 match against Eagan would be their last of the season. Before that match, “to me, their demeanor, their approach and energy seemed the same,” coach Jackie Richter said. “We work really hard in this program to treat every match and every practice the same, and I thought they did an exceptional job.”
Milner had eight of her match-high 15 kills in the first set of Lakeville North’s 25-21, 25-18, 25-23 victory over Eagan. Lakeville North, Eagan and Lakeville South finished the season tied for the fewest losses in the South Suburban Conference. Eagan was 9-2 and Lakeville South, which played its last match Nov. 4 before having to go into quarantine, was 6-2.
“I think everybody was willing to give whatever they had in this match because we knew it was our last one,” Hornyak said. “Everybody was all-in for this one.”
In August, the Minnesota State High School League planned to move volleyball season to spring, thinking the state would be past the worst of the coronavirus by then and indoor sports would be safer. A month later, with the situation still evolving, the MSHSL reversed its decision and moved volleyball back to fall, although about six weeks later than originally scheduled.
A spring volleyball season might have forced players at Lakeville North and other schools into choosing between their high school teams and their club teams. Spring is the heart of the club volleyball season, and MSHSL bylaws don’t allow volleyball players to compete on high school and club teams at the same time.
Lakeville North’s captains said they were relieved to not have to make that choice and had come to terms with the idea there would be no high school postseason. “You still want the opportunity to play with your friends,” Milner said.
Richter’s instructions to the team before the final match were simple: “Play our game to the best of our ability and represent what they’ve worked so hard for this season,” she said. “The extent of the conversation was reminding them that every day we had this season was a gift. We were going to try to take advantage of the gifts we were given.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.