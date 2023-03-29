Last-second basket blocks North’s path to title game
Lakeville North was involved in one of the most memorable finishes in Minnesota state high school basketball tournament history. The trouble is, the Panthers probably won’t remember it fondly.
They looked to be on the verge of a fifth appearance in the Class 4A championship game before a turnover, followed by a basket by guard Hayden Tibbits with 1.1 seconds left, flipped the outcome in Wazyata’s favor. The Trojans edged North 79-77 in a semifinal game March 23 at the Target Center, then went on to defeat Park Center 75-71 in overtime March 25 for their second state title in three years.
Lakeville North, playing in the state tournament for the ninth time since 2012, defeated South Suburban Conference rival Eastview 83-70 in the third-place game to finish 28-4.
Wayzata (27-4) took advantage of what Lakeville North coach John Oxton called an uncharacteristically tentative first half for the Panthers. The Trojans led 44-31 at halftime and were ahead by as many as 20 points in the second half before North found its footing.
The Panthers outscored Wayzata 38-14 over a span of nearly 11 minutes, turning a 57-37 deficit into a 75-71 lead with 4:09 remaining. Two free throws by junior forward Andrew Quam with 5 minutes left gave North its first lead at 73-71.
“Wayzata’s kids are very aggressive, very athletic,” Oxton said. “They executed what they wanted to do to a T, and we didn’t do that. Then the momentum changed, and we just started chipping away and battling, and actually pressed a little bit to get some steals. And we made some shots.”
Oxton said the Panthers appeared to be on their heels a bit in the first half, which probably was influenced by Wayzata’s shooting – the Trojans shot 57 percent in the first half and made six of 10 three-pointers. In the second half, he said, the Panthers got back to what got them to the state tournament in the first place.
“We made a great comeback. We were the aggressor,” Oxton said. “And then that last little bit, we got on our heels again, and it cost us.”
After leading 75-71 with 4:09 remaining, the Panthers were held to two points on Hudson Vaith free throws the rest of the way.
The game was tied 77-77 when North’s Sam Nolan grabbed a defensive rebound with 1:34 to play. Lakeville North, apparently planning to hold the ball to take the last shot, instead threw it away with 1:07 left.
That gave Wayzata a chance to take the final shot. Tibbits dribbled into the lane, drifted left, pulled up and hit the go-ahead basket.
Lakeville North couldn’t get a final shot. A long inbounds pass intended for Nolan Winter was deflected away by two Wayzata defenders.
“Our guys refused to lose. It took all of us,” said Wazyata coach Bryan Schnettler, who coached at Rosemount High School from 2009 to 2014. In high school, you need veteran guards, and (Tibbits) made big-time plays.”
Wayzata junior forward Jackson McAndrew had 28 points and nine rebounds. “For a stretch, he looked like he was probably the greatest player of all time,” Oxton said. “When you’re a good player and you get to the state tournament, you’ve got to step up and make plays, and he did. Unfortunately, it was at our expense.”
Tibbits scored 24 points, as did Vaith and Lakeville North forward Nolan Winter. The Panthers have had Winter, their leading scorer, playing mostly in the post but he came up through youth basketball as a wing with three-point range. Winter called on that with three three-pointers that helped spark the North comeback.
Winter “saw a desperate situation,” Oxton said. “He saw that opportunity, took it and hit some big shots.”
Quam came off the bench to score 18 points. That’s the second-most in one game in his varsity career, trailing only a 27-point effort against Burnsville in January.
“The biggest thing about him is he’s fearless,” Oxton said when asked about Quam. “He doesn’t get too riled up about a big stage, and we’ve kind of come to expect that from him. He’s a very capable player, very confident and doesn’t get rattled.”
Lakeville North raced to a 40-23 halftime lead against Eastview in the Class 4A third-place game March 25 at the Gangeloff Center at Concordia University in St. Paul. Winter was 9-for-11 and junior guard Jack Robison 9-for-10 from the field for the Panthers, who shot 65 percent as a team. Four North players scored in double figures – Winter (21 points), Robison (19), Vaith (13) and junior guard Matt Drake (11).
Lakeville North won the deciding game in this season’s best-of-three against Eastview. Eastview defeated North 79-77 in overtime in a Jan. 10 South Suburban Conference game, and the Panthers won the rematch 73-68 on Feb. 14.
