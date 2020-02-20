Panthers fine-tune their mental game before state

Class AA meet features lots of local gymnasts
The adage, “You get one chance to make a first impression,” sums up gymnastics perfectly.
There are no timeouts, no do-overs, and teammates aren’t in a position to cover for a mistake. You have to get it right the first time. As the high school gymnastics season reaches its conclusion, the mental game becomes as important – if not more important – than physical fine-tuning.
“Control the nerves and trust your training. That’s mostly what we work on,” said Lakeville North senior Rachel Steiner, who will try to help the Panthers win a second consecutive Class AA team championship Friday night at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. “By now we have our skills, so we concentrate on hitting good ones in practice so mentally we can say, ‘OK, I got this.’”
Steiner also is the top returning all-arounder from last year’s Class AA meet, with three-time defending champion Chaney Neu of Champlin Park forced to miss the season because of a knee injury. The state individual meet is 6 p.m. Saturday, also at Roy Wilkins. But for Steiner, first things first, and that means the team competition.
Lakeville North is favored to successfully defend its state championship. The Panthers are ranked first in Class AA and return a core group from the 2019 championship team.
“They know what to expect going in, but it’s hard to be the favorite,” North coach Teri Homan said. “I’d like to go in as the underdog instead. We have no control over anything else, so we’ll just focus on doing our routines the best we can and keeping our kids in the moment.”
Lakeville North scored 150.175 in the Section 2AA meet last Friday at Lakeville North High School. The Panthers are the only Class AA team to exceed 150 this season, and they have done it three times.
The Panthers believe there’s more to do. In a meet, Homan wants to see 20 routines with no falls or major bobbles. That might be roughly equivalent to making birdies on all 18 holes in a round of golf, but it’s what Homan wants her team to shoot for.
At the section meet, “we missed three bar routines, two vaults and one beam routine,” Homan said. “But the girls came back from a slow start, which was good. This week we’ll fine tune, keep them healthy, and try to fix the mistakes we made.”
Steiner scored 37.925 to win the all-around championship in Section 2AA. Teammates Anna Altermatt (37.225) and Ashley Goodlund (36.825) were second and third, with Kaitlyn Nguyen fourth and Abby Kvale seventh. Steiner, Altermatt and Goodlund will compete in the Class AA all-around competition Saturday. Kvale (uneven parallel bars) and Nguyen (balance beam and floor exercise) qualified for state in individual events.
Steiner, who also placed first in the section on vault and bars, said “I couldn’t really ask for anything more, but there are still some things I know I can do better. I will work on those in the gym this week and make those as clean as possible.”
The state team competition is the biggest test of a team’s mental approach, Steiner said. “That adds a little pressure because letting my team down is a bigger deal than letting myself down,” she said. “But you can’t focus on negatives. We do our best when we’re goofing around, having fun – focusing still, but having a good time.”
The individual competition is a chance to turn it loose, especially for gymnasts such as Steiner, who said she does not plan to compete beyond high school. That means Saturday could be the final competition of her gymnastics career.
“Saturday, I think of it as the fun meet of the year. It’s just for me,” she said.
Lakeville South finished fifth of eight teams in the Section 2AA meet with 138.7 points. The Cougars will send two gymnasts to Saturday’s Class AA individual competition – ninth-graders Ella Erickson and Audrey Brokaw, both on balance beam. Erickson finished fifth in the Section 2AA all-around.
Section 1AA
Rosemount and Farmington finished third and fourth in the Section 1AA meet last Friday in Rochester. Northfield won the team championship with 147.25 points, less than half a point ahead of Owatonna. Rosemount scored 145.1 and Farmington 142.875.
Rosemount eighth-grader Avery Doman was Section 1AA all-around runner-up with 37.475 and will compete in the state individual meet Saturday. Also advancing are Rosemount’s Lauren Foyt (floor exercise and uneven bars) and Faith Green (floor exercise), and Farmington’s Libby Bolton (vault) and Kinsley Taylor (floor exercise).
Section 3AA
East Ridge repeated as Section 3AA team champion against a field that included Eagan and Apple Valley/Eastview. The Raptors scored 147.075, about 4.5 ahead of section runner-up Eagan.
Eagan senior Teagan Ramboldt, a four-time state medalist on floor exercise, will take one more shot at the championship after qualifying through Section 3AA. She has finished third, fifth, second and second on floor in the last four state meets.
Ramboldt also advanced to state on balance beam, as did teammate Isabel Furness. Eagan sophomore Hannah Maccarone qualified in the all-around.
Apple Valley/Eastview gymnast Abbie Swanson qualified for state on uneven bars and balance beam. The state individual competition is 6 p.m. Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
