Several of the team’s top players were there last year, too
Excuse the juxtaposition of sports, but this isn’t the first rodeo for Lakeville North’s girls basketball players.
Core players such as Trinity Wilson, Gabby Betton and Haley Bryant going to the state tournament for the second consecutive year. And none of the Panthers should be taken aback by what they see there, as they’ve taken on just about every team in Class 4A that’s good. They’ve faced four of the other state Class 4A tournament qualifiers, including South Suburban Conference rival Eagan, who they played twice. North also played Chaska and Wayzata, which did not reach state but were in the top five of the state rankings at the end of the regular season.
“About the only team we haven’t played is Stillwater,” Betton, a junior guard, said of the Panthers’ state quarterfinal opponent at noon Wednesday at Williams Arena. “We haven’t played a lot of the same teams, except for Rosemount. It definitely will be a different matchup, but it should be a good game.”
The winner between Lakeville North (22-7) and Stillwater (24-5) advances to the semifinals Thursday at 6 p.m. against Hopkins or Roseville. Hopkins is defending state champion and was second in the final Minnesota Basketball News rankings.
Many of this year’s North players got to see what the state tourney was about last year, when they lost to Hopkins and Rosemount to end a 19-11 season. Some say state tournament experience is invaluable while others call it overrated. Wilson, a junior forward and North’s leading scorer (13.9 points per game), believes it has to help.
“I say yes, just because of the atmosphere,” Wilson said. “There’s going to a huge student section for both teams. It’s going to be really loud. The lights are bright. It’s a longer court. I think the team that has been there before will have an advantage.”
The big-game experience might have come into play in the Class 4A, Section 1 championship game against Lakeville South on March 10 at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lakeville South, which has never been to the state tournament and was in its first section final since 2016, grabbed an early lead before the Panthers took over and won 66-51. In one stretch over the first and second halves, North outscored South 41-12.
“We started slow but we didn’t want it to be our last game, so we picked it up,” Wilson said.
South junior forward Halle Eastling hit back-to-back three pointers for a 6-0 lead. The Cougars (19-10) led 13-6 before defense triggered the North rampage.
Defensively, “we wanted to take away their tendencies, especially Finley’s,” said Betton, referring to Lakeville South scoring leader Finley Ohnstad. “Offensively, we weren’t worried. We know our offense is good and we just knew it would come.”
The Panthers led by as many as 22 points in the second half. Wilson led North with 21 points, Betton scored 19 and Bryant added 15. Ohnstad had 12 points and Eastling 11 for Lakeville South.
This will be the 17th state tournament appearance since 1999 for a team representing Lakeville North or Lakeville High School. It’s the eighth time the Panthers have qualified for state since Shelly Clemons became head coach in the 2013-14 season.
Wilson and Betton said this Lakeville North team is more experienced and versatile than last year’s version.
“We’ve really worked on ball movement this year,” Betton said. “Getting the ball moved around helps a ton with getting it to Trinity inside. We also have a lot of weapons, especially underclassmen like Gracie (Winge) and Elayna Boe. Then we have Emy (Wolkow, a senior guard), who’s a really good shooter, and Haley can get to the basket pretty easily.”
That’s just part of what’s needed to succeed at the state tournament.
“At the state tournament, you need a strong mindset going into every game,” Wilson said. “You not only have to be prepared physically with all the practice, but you can’t be afraid and you have to know who you’re going up against.”
