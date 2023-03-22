Wayzata is up next for Lakeville North boys
Undersized and shorthanded is no way to go into a game against Lakeville North.
But that was Buffalo’s mission in the state Class 4A boys basketball quarterfinals Tuesday. The Bison, missing a couple of regulars to injuries, had no one taller than 6-foot-3 in their starting lineup. Four of Lakeville North’s five starters were taller than that.
Buffalo was scrappy and athletic. Lakeville North was athletic – and much bigger, which carried the day in the Panthers’ 87-59 victory at the Target Center.
The Panthers’ size advantage showed up in areas that were no surprise. They outscored Buffalo 48-12 in the paint and outrebounded the Bison 44-18. North (27-3) never trailed and the game was tied only once, in the opening minute.
Lakeville North will play Wayzata in the Class 4A semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Target Center. Eastview and defending champion Park Center play in the other semifinal at 6 p.m., with the winners meeting for the title at 8 p.m. Saturday.
North forward Jack Robison and coach John Oxton praised Buffalo’s grit in the face of obvious size and depth disadvantages. “Them being a little shorthanded made a difference, but they battled their butts off the whole time,” Oxton said.
“They played five out and did a great job of cutting and moving without the ball,” Robison said. “Their guards shoot well, so defensively we had to be locked in the whole time. We did a good job of concentrating on our defense, not getting back-cut and keeping our man in front of us.”
Nolan Winter, the Panthers’ 6-11 senior forward, had 25 points and 17 rebounds, both game highs. Robison had 16 points and guards Hudson Vaith and Matt Drake scored 15 and 13. The Panthers were efficient on offense, making 61 percent of their shots overall and eight of 15 three-pointers.
Buffalo (23-7) was the first Lakeville North playoff opponent to score more than 50 points, but that hardly mattered because the Panthers held them to 34.5 percent shooting. A 93-90 loss to Shakopee in the second-to-last regular-season game Feb. 28 caused the Panthers to renew their commitment to playing good defense.
“I just think that was a huge wakeup call and it’s like, you know what, you have to pay attention to detail and if you don’t you’re going to get exposed,” Oxton said. “And we got exposed in that game. It’s been better since then, for sure.”
Lakeville North reached the state tournament eight years in a row from 2012 through 2019, a streak that includes the 2014 Class 4A championship and three runner-up finishes. But this is the first state tourney for any player on the current Panthers’ varsity, a point driven home before tipoff Tuesday afternoon. Oxton and his assistant coaches probably could make their way around the Target Center blindfolded, but the players needed directions from the locker room to the court.
Once the Panthers stepped on the floor, they were fine, Robison said.
“We haven’t been here the last couple of years, but it is a veteran group,” Robison said. “This is something we’ve looked forward to for so long and haven’t been able to do. Finally getting that opportunity, we came out ready to play. The energy was there from the start, and we hit shots.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.